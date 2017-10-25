International Student Exchange Donates $100,000 to Children Incorporated

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

* Charity

* Family

* International Industry:

* Non-profit Location:

* Chesterfield - Virginia - US

End

--Children Incorporated is honored to announce its collaboration with International Student Exchange (ISE), a worldwide organization that unites students from abroad with host families in the United States. At their 2017 Celebration of Success being held in Madrid, Spain on November 10, 2017, ISE will present Children Incorporated's President and CEO Ron Carter with a check with a check in amount of $100,000 to be used to assist with Children Incorporated's projects in the U.S.ISE Senior Program Director Tal Stanecky said "After researching numerous non-profit organizations with the intent of finding one that was similar in mission and purpose to ISE, I ultimately concluded that Children Incorporated was the best fit for this partnership opportunity."According to Stanecky, "ISE is impressed with the amount of total expenses apportioned solely to funding programs and services. I definitely see a long-term partnership and several future opportunities."Children wcj Incorporated's Director of U.S Programs, Renee Kube, and President and CEO Carter welcomed Stanecky and Mr. Wayne Brewer, Chief Executive Officer of ISE to Children Incorporated's headquarters in North Chesterfield, Virginia earlier this year. Of their new affiliation Carter says "I am so impressed with ISE. The organization does incredible work all around the globe, and I look very forward to the projects we will undertake together in the coming year."# # #International Student Exchange is a non-profit high school exchange program committed to bringing the people of the world together while fostering international peace through local action. Our programs have been enriching lives since 1982, and we take great pride in providing only the highest-quality service to our students, families, schools, and local communities.With programs in over 23 countries (including nearly 150 in the United States), Children Incorporated connects individual donors with the needs of specific children who are in desperate need – of food, shelter, clothing, school supplies, and most of all, human generosity. Since being founded by Jeanne Clarke Wood in 1964, the Richmond, VA-based organization has directly impacted the lives of over 250,000 children.Contact: Lori De WaalLori.DeWaal@DeWaalPR.com(818) 817- 4444EndFragment