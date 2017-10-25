 
FairTSA Announces Licensing Agreement with New Directions Aromatics, Inc

Fair Trade Sustainability Alliance new licensee, New Directions Aromatics, Inc., is a leading wholesale supplier of 100% pure, unadulterated, therapeutic-grade essential oils and raw materials, based in Ontario, Canada.
 
 
MISSISSAUGA, Ontario - Oct. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- New Lebanon, New York, USA,  – FairTSA, an innovative global Fair Trade standard holder, announces completion of a formal licensing agreement with New Directions Aromatics Inc. Established in 1987 in Sydney, Australia, and having since expanded to North America in 1997, New Directions is a leading wholesale supplier of 100% pure, unadulterated, therapeutic-grade essential oils and raw materials. Beginning with only a handful of distilleries, they presently source directly from ethical producers in all six continents.

The buyers constantly travel around the world to ensure their suppliers meet stringent quality standards, which enables them to unconditionally guarantee their essential oils. As far as possible, they source products from organic growers and distillers. All their essential oils are ethically produced and free from pesticides or chemical fertilizers.

"We are very pleased to be working with a company like New Directions, supporting their mission of providing the highest quality organic and natural ingredients, in an ethical, moral and sustainable fashion," said Dr. Winfried Fuchshofen, FairTSA Executive Director.   wcj "Their commitment to healthy living, worker welfare and the environment is a great fit for our business model."

Fair TSA is a New Lebanon, NY, based innovative Fair Trade program working in world-wide partnership with established ISO/IEC 17065:2012 accredited organic certifiers to provide zero-carbon, lowest cost, fully transparent, shortest cycle certifications, incorporating a mandatory community development component and project-based accountability.  For more information go to  http://www.fairtsa.org/ and https://www.newdirectionsaromatics.ca.

Contact
Fair Trade Sustainability Alliance
***@fairtsp.com
End
Source:New Directions Aromatics, Inc.
Email:***@fairtsp.com Email Verified
