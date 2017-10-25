News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
FairTSA Announces Licensing Agreement with New Directions Aromatics, Inc
Fair Trade Sustainability Alliance new licensee, New Directions Aromatics, Inc., is a leading wholesale supplier of 100% pure, unadulterated, therapeutic-grade essential oils and raw materials, based in Ontario, Canada.
The buyers constantly travel around the world to ensure their suppliers meet stringent quality standards, which enables them to unconditionally guarantee their essential oils. As far as possible, they source products from organic growers and distillers. All their essential oils are ethically produced and free from pesticides or chemical fertilizers.
"We are very pleased to be working with a company like New Directions, supporting their mission of providing the highest quality organic and natural ingredients, in an ethical, moral and sustainable fashion," said Dr. Winfried Fuchshofen, FairTSA Executive Director. wcj "Their commitment to healthy living, worker welfare and the environment is a great fit for our business model."
Fair TSA is a New Lebanon, NY, based innovative Fair Trade program working in world-wide partnership with established ISO/IEC 17065:2012 accredited organic certifiers to provide zero-carbon, lowest cost, fully transparent, shortest cycle certifications, incorporating a mandatory community development component and project-based accountability. For more information go to http://www.fairtsa.org/
Contact
Fair Trade Sustainability Alliance
***@fairtsp.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse