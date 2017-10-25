News By Tag
Digital Social Retail Announces Its Reg A+ qualification by the SEC and launch of own IPO
The Company expects to issue between 1 million and 2 million Units, each consisting of one share of Common Stock and one Warrant to purchase one share of Common Stock (the "Offering"). The Common Stock and Warrants will be purchased together as a Unit in this Offering, @ $4.25 The Company expects to raise gross proceeds of between $4,250,000 million and $8,500,000. It intends to use the net proceeds for sales and marketing, as well as research and development purposes. The offering circular in connection with such offering is available on www.sec.gov at the following link:
https://www.sec.gov/
Oberon Securities, LLC will act as placement agent for such offering. For information regarding investing or participation Broker Dealers please contact Daniel T. Guilfoile - (212) 386-7047 dguilfoile@oberonsecurities.com
The offering of Units is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. The Company cannot predict the timing of its planned application with a U.S. stock exchange.
For more information on Digital Social Retail and the proposed offering, please visit http://www.digitalsocialretail.com/
IMPORTANT MESSAGE: An offering statement relating to an offering by Digital Social Retail, Inc. (the "Company") for units that consist of the Company's common stock and warrants to purchase such common stock has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Prior to any investment in such securities of the Company, you should review a copy of the offering circular included in such offering statement by clicking on the following link: https://www.sec.gov/
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This communication contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of judgements, risks, and uncertainties relating to the Company's business, results, plans, and prospects. Actual events or outcomes may differ materially from those described, for a number of reasons, including those discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the offering circular included in the current offering statement filed by the Company with the SEC and available to the public on the EDGAR portion of the SEC's website at sec.gov. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in this communication or such offering statement after the dates that they were made, whether as a result of new information, new events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable laws.
This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company, including without limitation the Units, Common Stock, and Warrants. Any such offer is made exclusively through the Company's Offering Circular dated October 2, 2017, as the same may be amended or supplemented.
Contact
Sylvain Bellaiche, Pierre Martin,
Jeffrey Smith, Vinny Minhas
***@digitalsocialretail.com
