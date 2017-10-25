 
October 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
31302928272625


Digital Social Retail Announces Its Reg A+ qualification by the SEC and launch of own IPO

 
 
Digital Social Retail
Digital Social Retail
 
NEW YORK - Oct. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Digital Social Retail (www.digitalsocialretail.com), an operator and provider of a digital convergence platform that runs cloud-based software called "Social Retail," has been qualified by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") pursuant to the Regulation A+ Tier 2 framework, which is open to both accredited and non-accredited investors. Digital Social Retail also intends to file an application to list its Units on a US Exchange.

The Company expects to issue between 1 million and 2 million Units, each consisting of one share of Common Stock and one Warrant to purchase one share of Common Stock (the "Offering"). The Common Stock and Warrants will be purchased together as a Unit in this Offering, @ $4.25 The Company expects to raise gross proceeds of between $4,250,000 million and $8,500,000. It intends to use the net proceeds for sales and marketing, as well as research and development purposes. The offering circular in connection with such offering is available on www.sec.gov at the following link:

https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=digital+....

Oberon Securities, LLC will act as placement agent for such offering. For information regarding investing or participation Broker Dealers please contact Daniel T. Guilfoile - (212) 386-7047   dguilfoile@oberonsecurities.com

The offering of Units is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. The Company cannot predict the timing of its planned application with a U.S. stock exchange.

For more information on Digital Social Retail and the proposed offering, please visit digitalsocialretail.com

For more information on Digital Social Retail and the proposed offering, please visit http://www.digitalsocialretail.com/

IMPORTANT MESSAGE: An offering statement relating to an offering by Digital Social Retail, Inc. (the "Company") for units that consist of the Company's common stock and warrants to purchase such common stock has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Prior to any investment in such securities of the Company, you should review a copy of the offering circular included in such offering statement by clicking on the following link: https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=digital+social&owner=exclude&action=getcompany wcj or by requesting a copy by phone at (800) 236-6610 or by writing to the Company at 205 E. 42nd St., New York, NY 10017. Please note (i) that no money or other consideration is being solicited hereby, and if sent in response, will not be accepted, (ii) no sales will be made or commitments to purchase will be accepted until the offering statement for such offering is qualified by SEC, (iii) any such offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of its acceptance is given after the qualification date, and (iv) an indication of interest is non-binding and involves no obligation or commitment of any kind. No offer to sell any such securities, and no solicitation of an offer to buy any such securities, is being made in any jurisdiction in which such offer, sale or solicitation would not be permitted by applicable law.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This communication contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of judgements, risks, and uncertainties relating to the Company's business, results, plans, and prospects. Actual events or outcomes may differ materially from those described, for a number of reasons, including those discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the offering circular included in the current offering statement filed by the Company with the SEC and available to the public on the EDGAR portion of the SEC's website at sec.gov. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements in this communication or such offering statement after the dates that they were made, whether as a result of new information, new events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable laws.
This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company, including without limitation the Units, Common Stock, and Warrants. Any such offer is made exclusively through the Company's Offering Circular dated October 2, 2017, as the same may be amended or supplemented.

Sylvain Bellaiche, Pierre Martin,
Jeffrey Smith, Vinny Minhas
***@digitalsocialretail.com
