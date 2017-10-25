News By Tag
Danielle Legros Georges, Boston's Poet Laureate Highlights Nov. 9th Celebration
An evening of poetry, music and fine art set for 5th Anniversary celebration
Photo Credit for Danielle Legros Georges - Priscilla Harmel
Danielle Legros Georges' books include her most recent publication,City Notions, which is an anthology of Boston poems featuring several poets. Her other publications include Letters From Congoand The Dear Remote Nearness of You. The former "invites readers to journey every air mile traveled by a family trying to survive the perpetual uncertainty of life in exile. In these 13 intimate poems, wcj written as letters, an address, a physical location where someone can be reached, swiftly morphs into a statement about the delicate nature of voicing one's political opinions under the Duvalier regime." The latter "speaks [of] poetry's origin in new and startling ways. This is the precise intelligence that knows it must step carefully across the light on the surface of the water... These poems form the contiguous dance of language choosing its own body at will, traveling across light and the dimensions of unarticulated history. This is the word rubbed onto the palimpsest of our being, the careful solo soprano in the space where music ends and poetry moves in to name what is eternal and what is only in the abbreviation of now. What a delightful book from Boston's Poet Laureate."—Afaa Michael Weaver
April Marion is a twenty two year-old artist and musician based in Boston, Massachusetts. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Berklee College of Music in 2015. Her love for both art and music have since transpired into her passions and profession. She is a multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, drummer and performer. She has also won multiple awards for her art and her work.
Unbound Visual Arts (http://www.unboundvisualarts.org) (UVA), incorporated in 2012, is a community-based 501(c)(3) visual arts non-profit organization that enriches the community with educational and inspiring exhibitions and programs. UVA has over 150 artist and art enthusiast members and has organized over 60 curated exhibitions related to cultural and/or contemporary social themes with a learning experience with interpretation for the audience. The exhibitions feature local fine art of the present, an independent curator and exhibition designer. Past exhibitions, which are on UnboundVisualArts.org, have included Rejuvenation, Beasts of Burden, Context of Community, Earned: Women in Business and Labor, EPIC Heroism, Healthful, Olympic SPIRIT, Song Cycles, Temptation of the Mind and Body, and Unlimited. UVA also organizes and presents and participates in other art related events, such as the City Heart Art Show and Sale and Allston and Brookline Open Art Studios, and other art learning experiences. UVA has organizational memberships in the Americans for the Arts, New England Museum Association and MASSCreative and has received competitive grants from the Boston Cultural Council the last two years. It also received a Massachusetts Cultural Council (MCC) Festivals Grant to support its annual Mardi Gras & Carnival Celebration of the Arts.
John Quatrale, Unbound Visual Arts
***@unboundvisualarts.org
