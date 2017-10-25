News By Tag
MyUS Releases List of Must-Have Toys for 2017 Holidays
Leading U.S. shipping service analyzed top toy exporting trends to identify the most-wanted toys of 2017
As a leading U.S. shipping and exporting company, MyUS helps people outside the USA get what they want from American stores when those stores refuse to ship to their country, or reject non-U.S. credit cards. To predict this season's hot ticket items, MyUS analyzed toy purchasing and international shipping patterns, and references to toys made across global social media channels.
This year's findings show kids are interested in the latest high-tech toys, as well as new releases of the classics, such as Teddy Ruxpin and the Nintendo Super NES Classic Edition.
High-tech gifts that allow kids to interact, build and design, such as the LeapFrog Scoop & Learn Ice Cream Cart, Kano Computer Kit, and LEGO Saturn V Rocket are topping lists around the world. Returning favorites from last year (and one resurrected from more than three decades ago) also top the most-wanted list, including Hatchimals, LEGO sets, Teddy Ruxpin and FurReal Friends.
"Our toy guide builds off 20 years of experience shipping the most popular U.S. products to consumers around the globe," said Ramesh Bulusu, MyUS CEO. "Shoppers want to buy toys that go beyond entertainment to help kids learn. We're also seeing retro favorites --like Teddy Ruxpin-- are wildly popular this year. This may indicate a shopping bias toward the toys parents, aunts and uncles loved when they were the same age as the child they're shopping for."
Some of these toys are only available to shoppers who have U.S.-accepted credit cards or a U.S. shipping address. MyUS makes it possible for people who would normally be unable to buy and ship U.S. products home to get these gifts. The data shows international shoppers are buying from the U.S. more than ever. Shipments with MyUS are up 34% in comparison to the same pre-holiday shopping period last year.
"These shipping increases illustrate the great need for the overseas shopping solutions we provide. The 2017 holiday season is on track to be bigger than ever for international shoppers buying from U.S. stores," Bulusu said.
MyUS Top Toy List of 2017
1. Fingerlings
2. Teddy Ruxpin
3. Nintendo Super NES Classic Edition
4. Kano Computer Kit
5. LEGO Saturn V Rocket
6. FurReal Roarin' Tyler, the Playful Tiger
7. LEGO Boost Creative Toolbox
8. LEGO Worlds PlayStation 4
9. Hatchimals CollEGGtibles
10. Googly Eyes board game
11. Luvabella Responsive Baby Doll
12. LOL Surprise Dolls
13. LeapFrog Scoop & Learn Ice Cream Cart
15. LEGO Ninjago Movie Destiny's Bounty
About MyUS
Since 1997, customers all over the world have trusted MyUS (https://www.myus.com/
