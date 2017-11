The Edge on Old Shell Road in Mobile Welcomes New Manager as Asset Campus Housing Signs on to Operate

The Edge on Old Shell Road

-- The 560-bed The Edge on Old Shell Road (http://livetheedgemobile.com)in Mobile, Ala., joins the Asset Campus Housing family of managed student housing communities.Located near the University of South Alabama, the community offers residents the option of two-, three- and four-bedroom fully furnished units with private bedrooms and bathrooms and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include private study rooms, resort-style pool with volleyball setup and grills, charcoal grilling stations in the courtyard, fitness center, computer lab and 24/7 clubhouse.* * *Asset wcj Campus Housing is a third-party property management firm based in Houston, Texas. ACH manages more than 220 student housing properties across the nation, including more than 118,500 beds in over 40 states. With a growing portfolio that includes hundreds of properties across the globe, ACH provides services that include property management, asset management, development and investment services. Visit http://assetcampus.com to learn more.