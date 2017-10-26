 
The Edge on Old Shell Road in Mobile Welcomes New Manager as Asset Campus Housing Signs on to Operate

 
 
The Edge on Old Shell Road
The Edge on Old Shell Road
HOUSTON - Oct. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- The 560-bed The Edge on Old Shell Road (http://livetheedgemobile.com) in Mobile, Ala., joins the Asset Campus Housing family of managed student housing communities.

Located near the University of South Alabama, the community offers residents the option of two-, three- and four-bedroom fully furnished units with private bedrooms and bathrooms and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include private study rooms, resort-style pool with volleyball setup and grills, charcoal grilling stations in the courtyard, fitness center, computer lab and 24/7 clubhouse.

* * *

About Asset Campus Housing
Asset wcj Campus Housing is a third-party property management firm based in Houston, Texas. ACH manages more than 220 student housing properties across the nation, including more than 118,500 beds in over 40 states. With a growing portfolio that includes hundreds of properties across the globe, ACH provides services that include property management, asset management, development and investment services. Visit http://assetcampus.com to learn more.

Contact
Mark Evans
***@thresholdcarve.com
Source:
Email:***@thresholdcarve.com Email Verified
Tags:Property Management, Student Housing, Apartment
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
Subject:Deals
