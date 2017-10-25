News By Tag
Music artist, songwriter, entreprenuer Storm releases new single ft. STY King
"Mistake" is the first single from Storm released through Empire Music. It features R&B sensation STY King and is being well-received from media and the entertainment world alike.
The artwork for "Mistake" sets the tone for the song itself. It's a tale of a relationship gone sour, due to the trifecta of betrayal - infidelity, lies and deceit. Storm is an amazing storyteller who brings to life real life events through her music. She prides herself on weaving interesting narratives throughout her art, while giving fans solid storylines laced over dope beats. Storm was formerly known as "CHYNA", a femcee with a large following and who first rose to prominence at the time the world famous Wild Wayne DJ'ed "The 9 O'clock Props" on New Orleans' Q93 FM. She worked hard to brand herself as one of the few strong female rappers to hail from Louisiana. She is now embarking on a new beginning, from the change of her stage name to the newly inked deal for her music to be distributed by Empire. She is currently housed under the Starvin Lion Entertainment umbrella which is preparing to release more music from Storm in the very near wcj future.
"Mistake" is available everywhere music is sold or streamed, including iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Google Play Music, Amazon, Yandex, Tidal, Pandora, iHeart Radio, You Tube, and hundreds of more retail and streaming sites.
Instagram & Twitter @outta_the_storm @sty_king
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/
Media Contact
MIKODreamz PR
Arlene Culpepper, Sr. Publicist
3372982385
***@gmail.com
