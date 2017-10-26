Local Orthodontist Organizes Food Drive

FoodDrive

-- Dr. Sumit Chawla, owner of Chawla Orthodontics in Westmont, IL announced today he is conducting a food drive for the month of November. Residents in the area can drop off non-perishable items and baby supplies (diapers/wipes/formula) at his office now through November 30th. They are located at 519 N. Cass Avenue, Suite 401. Items donated will benefit People's Resource Center of Westmont which serves those in need throughout DuPage County.Some much needed items include canned meats, canned vegetables, dried pastas and rice, fruit juice, cereal, oatmeal, wcj and holiday items such and stuffing and cranberry sauce. Baby items are always a need at the resource center as well. For more information please see the attached flyer.Chawla Orthodontics is a comprehensive orthodontic practice located in Westmont, IL. Owner Dr. Sumit Chawla is a Board Certified Orthodontist and treats both adults and children with braces and invisalign. For more information on their practice, visit their website at www.chawlaortho.com.