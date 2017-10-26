 
News By Tag
* Food Drive
* Orthodontist
* Westmont, IL
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Westmont
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1
October 2017
313029282726

Local Orthodontist Organizes Food Drive

 
 
FoodDrive
FoodDrive
WESTMONT, Ill. - Oct. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Dr. Sumit Chawla, owner of Chawla Orthodontics in Westmont, IL announced today he is conducting a food drive for the month of November. Residents in the area can drop off non-perishable items and baby supplies (diapers/wipes/formula) at his office now through November 30th. They are located at 519 N. Cass Avenue, Suite 401. Items donated will benefit People's Resource Center of Westmont which serves those in need throughout DuPage County.

Some much needed items include canned meats, canned vegetables, dried pastas and rice, fruit juice, cereal, oatmeal, wcj and holiday items such and stuffing and cranberry sauce. Baby items are always a need at the resource center as well. For more information please see the attached flyer.

Chawla Orthodontics is a comprehensive orthodontic practice located in Westmont, IL. Owner Dr. Sumit Chawla is a Board Certified Orthodontist and treats both adults and children with braces and invisalign. For more information on their practice, visit their website at www.chawlaortho.com.
End
Source:
Email:***@chawlaortho.com Email Verified
Phone:6309146060
Tags:Food Drive, Orthodontist, Westmont, IL
Industry:Health
Location:Westmont - Illinois - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share