Local Orthodontist Organizes Food Drive
Some much needed items include canned meats, canned vegetables, dried pastas and rice, fruit juice, cereal, oatmeal, wcj and holiday items such and stuffing and cranberry sauce. Baby items are always a need at the resource center as well. For more information please see the attached flyer.
Chawla Orthodontics is a comprehensive orthodontic practice located in Westmont, IL. Owner Dr. Sumit Chawla is a Board Certified Orthodontist and treats both adults and children with braces and invisalign. For more information on their practice, visit their website at www.chawlaortho.com.
