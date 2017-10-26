Brian Shriver Earns Certified Master Inspector® Designation

Contact

Finger lakes home inspector

***@gmail.com Finger lakes home inspector

End

-- Shriver Home Services is pleased to announce that Brian Shriver is now credentialed as a Certified Master Inspector (CMI)® , which is the inspection industry's top professional designation.The Master Inspector Certification Board has awarded the Certified Master Inspector (CMI)® designation to Mr. Shriver for demonstrating the highest level of competency by completing 1,000 fee-paid inspections and/or hours of inspection-related Continuing Education, for having been in the inspection business for at least three years, for abiding by the industry's toughest Code of Ethics, and for agreeing to periodic background checks.Mr. Shriver wishes to thank his clients and colleagues for their continued support of Shriver Home Services.###Shriver Home Services has been serving the Finger Lakes area for the past five years, specializing wcj in historic home and first time homebuyer inspections, with an emphasis on energy savings and client education.Contact:Brian Shriver, CMI®Shriver Home Services315-521-5541