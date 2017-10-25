News By Tag
South Shore Chamber and Women's Business Connection to host Hi Connections Facilitated Networking
Participants will be seated at a table with 8-10 other professionals from non-compete businesses; a trained facilitator will lead each table through a series of questions geared to help those in attendance genuinely connect and build relationships with each other. At the end of the networking session, guests will be welcome to stay, and enjoy mingling and open networking.
Registration begins at 5:00 the night of November 14th; guests can enjoy a complimentary appetizer and a beverage from the cash bar before being seated at networking tables at 5:45.
Admission is $25 for South Shore Chamber and Chamber affiliate members and their guests and $40 for general admission.
Register in advance at http://www.southshorechamber.org.
For more information, please contact theinrichs@southshorechamber.org.
About the South Shore Chamber of Commerce
The South Shore Chamber wcj of Commerce has long been recognized throughout the state as one of the most active and forceful advocates for the business community and numbers among the larger Chambers of Commerce nationally. The South Shore Chamber is a not-for-profit association of businesses in the communities south of Boston. It is committed to helping its members grow their businesses and to improve the business climate in the region. Members range in size from major international corporations headquartered on the South Shore to small local firms and sole proprietorships. For additional information on the Chamber, please visit www.southshorechamber.org or call 781-421-3900.
About WBC
The Women's Business Connection (WBC) is a vibrant affinity group of the South Shore Chamber of Commerce that focuses on the interests and needs of business women. Guided by a leadership team, the WBC connects women in business to each other and to resources regionally, nationally and globally.
The mission of the WBC is to connect and engage women to create innovative opportunities for professional and business growth by providing support, education and resources; fostering growth through networking and relevant programming;
