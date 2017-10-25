Composer Gustavo de Beauville releases second instrumental LP 'Volume 2'

GUSTAVO de BEAUVILLE

-- The composer of atmospheric instrumental music known as Gustavo de Beauville has released his second full-length album, "Volume 2." The record contains no fewer than 20 original tracks for an approximate listening total of one hour. It has been proudly published as an independent release without the direction of the corporate music industry. Epic in scope, emotionally sweeping, and capable of painting vivid soundscapes for cinema, video games, or rapt, personal listening, "Volume 2" solidifies Gustavo de Beauville as one of the scene's most accomplished new composers.Canada's Gustavo de Beauville cites as main artistic influences Tool, Nine Inch Nails, Plaid, Two Steps from Hell, Dead Can Dance, '90s grunge, and background scores from films like the Matrix and from legendary video games such as "Perfect Dark," "Time Splitters," and "Mega Man."Songs on De Beauville's "Volume 2" also boast awe-inspiring, often bleak and intimidating futuristic overtones."The music of Volume 2 is a collection of hybrid orchestral and electronic rock tracks written to support a sci-fi themed experience,"writes the composer of his new LP. "The songs are a celebration of the hours spent playing same-screen multiplayer games with good friends. They are a nod to the kid who was perceived as being alone in their room – but in whose mind was on an epic quest to save the world."Also plainly heard on the record are De Beauville's roots playing guitar in rock music. Prior to his career as a composer, wcj he spent the bulk of his time writing and performing in heavy metal bands. As such, he has populated "Volume 2" with extensive analog guitar which lend the record an organic, live quality audiophiles will appreciate.Gustavo De Beauville is a multi-instrumentalist and audio engineer trained at the famous Ontario Institute of Audio Recording Technology. Specializing in dark and shadowy music, De Beauville has contributed to film, video games, and has released several original progressive-rock albums."Volume 2" by Gustavo de Beauville is available from over 600 quality digital music retailers online worldwide now. Get in early.-S. McCauleyLead Press Release Writerhttp://gustavodebeauville.com/