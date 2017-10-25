News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Composer Gustavo de Beauville releases second instrumental LP 'Volume 2'
Canada's Gustavo de Beauville cites as main artistic influences Tool, Nine Inch Nails, Plaid, Two Steps from Hell, Dead Can Dance, '90s grunge, and background scores from films like the Matrix and from legendary video games such as "Perfect Dark," "Time Splitters," and "Mega Man."
Songs on De Beauville's "Volume 2" also boast awe-inspiring, often bleak and intimidating futuristic overtones.
"The music of Volume 2 is a collection of hybrid orchestral and electronic rock tracks written to support a sci-fi themed experience,"
Also plainly heard on the record are De Beauville's roots playing guitar in rock music. Prior to his career as a composer, wcj he spent the bulk of his time writing and performing in heavy metal bands. As such, he has populated "Volume 2" with extensive analog guitar which lend the record an organic, live quality audiophiles will appreciate.
Gustavo De Beauville is a multi-instrumentalist and audio engineer trained at the famous Ontario Institute of Audio Recording Technology. Specializing in dark and shadowy music, De Beauville has contributed to film, video games, and has released several original progressive-
"Volume 2" by Gustavo de Beauville is available from over 600 quality digital music retailers online worldwide now. Get in early.
-S. McCauley
Lead Press Release Writer
www.MondoTunes.com
"Volume 2" by Gustavo de Beauville –
https://www.amazon.com/
Official Website –
http://gustavodebeauville.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse