Little Caribbean Food + Cultural Crawl Back by Popular Demand
Cultural Venture Caribbeing Announces Fifth Event in Flatbush
Cultural venture Caribbeing, an organization that illuminates the global Caribbean experience through arts and culture, is spearheading the event, the fifth of its kind. The crawl will be held Saturday, Nov. 4 from 3 to 7 p.m. Participants will meet at Flatbush Caton Market (794-814 Flatbush Ave. in Brooklyn) a final time before the market moves to its new temporary location at 2184 Clarendon Road.
The Little Caribbean Food + Culture Crawl will begin at Flatbush Caton Market with the sipping of fresh coconuts and a brief tour of the site; participants will then walk to other destinations along Flatbush and Nostrand Avenues for a taste of Caribbean food, culture and spirits as well as live pan-jazz, a stop at a popular record store and sampling of Caribbean rum.
"We're looking forward to bringing back this community-driven wcj initiative to bring people together around the foods and cultures of the Caribbean," said Shelley Worrell, founder of Caribbeing. "Join us as we stroll through Little Caribbean to sample some of the best Caribbean food in NYC."
In September 2017, a commercial corridor in Brooklyn's Flatbush/East Flatbush neighborhoods was pronounced the first official "Little Caribbean" community in New York, the U.S. and the world. Little Caribbean, which runs along Flatbush Avenue from Empire to Nostrand Avenues, Church Avenue from Flatbush to New York Avenues and Nostrand Avenue from Empire to Flatbush Avenues, will stimulate the promotion and development of food, culture and small businesses in Flatbush and East Flatbush in the Brooklyn Borough, home to one of the largest and most diverse populations of Caribbean Americans in the country. The organizers, including Caribbeing, hope that the designation of the "Little Caribbean" will help create jobs and attract tourists to the area, benefitting the borough, the city and the state.
More information about the Little Caribbean Food + Culture Crawl is available at
About Caribbeing
Caribbeing is a thriving cultural organization that stands at the crossroads of the film, art, and culture. Based in Brooklyn, AKA the "Little Caribbean," Caribbeing spans contemporary culture and is a hub for creativity and collaborations with some of the Caribbean's most visionary talent and innovative brands. Now in its fifth year, Caribbeing has grown into a global movement. Learn more about Caribbeing at
