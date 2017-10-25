News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Gesher Music Festival Presents Israeli Pianist Einav Yarden
Yarden is an internationally celebrated pianist whose reputation continues to rise. She has received critical praise from a variety of sources, both in the US and internationally. The Washington Post said her work embodies "a sense of immense majesty, tempered by gentleness and quiet grace." Praise from Minnesota Public Radio was over the top, "…Holy mackerel. Wow! Right out of the chute she had me sitting on the edge of my chair." Daniel Tucker of the Chicago Tribune says of Yarden "…plays with an authority and a beauty of sound that one simply does not expect from anyone that young."She continues to receive such praise from both American and from international performances in France, Germany and Israel.
Born in Israel and currently based in Berlin, Yarden studied at the Peabody Conservatory in Baltimore under the tutelage of renowned pianist Leon Fleisher. She is has been since 2012, a collaborative pianist with Ravinia Festival's Steans Music Institute.
The full Gesher Music Festival wcj will return August 9 – 19, 2018 for its 8th Season bringing professional musicians to St. Louis to perform chamber music with a "Jewish twist" or inflection. In the meantime, this performance by Yarden continues to build musical bridges by bringing such a celebrated Israeli artist to our community.
Concert details and more information about Ms Yarden are available at www.geshermusicfestival.org. Tickets are $25 with $15 tickets for students and may be purchased online or by calling the box office, 314-442-3283.
Contact
Marquee Media
***@marqueemediastl.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse