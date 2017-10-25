 
News By Tag
* Classical Music
* Pianist
* Israeli
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Location
* St. Louis
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
31302928272625

Gesher Music Festival Presents Israeli Pianist Einav Yarden

 
 
Gesher present Einav Yarden
Gesher present Einav Yarden
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Classical Music
* Pianist
* Israeli

Industry:
* Music

Location:
* St. Louis - Missouri - US

ST. LOUIS - Oct. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- The Gesher Music Festival, in a departure from its usual August Festival, is thrilled to present acclaimed Israeli pianist Einav Yarden in a program of solo works on Tuesday, November 14, 7:30 PM at the Ethical Society of St. Louis, 9001 Clayton Rd. The program which will benefit the Gesher Music Festival, will include works of Beethoven, Bartok, Haydn and Schumann.

Yarden is an internationally celebrated pianist whose reputation continues to rise. She has received critical praise from a variety of sources, both in the US and internationally. The Washington Post said her work embodies "a sense of immense majesty, tempered by gentleness and quiet grace." Praise from Minnesota Public Radio was over the top, "…Holy mackerel. Wow! Right out of the chute she had me sitting on the edge of my chair." Daniel Tucker of the Chicago Tribune says of Yarden "…plays with an authority and a beauty of sound that one simply does not expect from anyone that young."She continues to receive such praise from both American and from international performances in France, Germany and Israel.

Born in Israel and currently based in Berlin, Yarden studied at the Peabody Conservatory in Baltimore under the tutelage of renowned pianist Leon Fleisher. She is has been since 2012, a collaborative pianist with Ravinia Festival's Steans Music Institute.

The full Gesher Music Festival wcj will return August 9 – 19, 2018 for its 8th Season bringing professional musicians to St. Louis to perform chamber music with a "Jewish twist" or inflection. In the meantime, this performance by Yarden continues to build musical bridges by bringing such a celebrated Israeli artist to our community.

Concert details and more information about Ms Yarden are available at www.geshermusicfestival.org. Tickets are $25 with $15 tickets for students and may be purchased online or by calling the box office, 314-442-3283.

Contact
Marquee Media
***@marqueemediastl.com
End
Source:Gesher Music Festival
Email:***@marqueemediastl.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Marquee Media and Marketing News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share