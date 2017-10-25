South London producer Mindset releases self-titled EP

MINDSET

-- The producer of electro house known internationally as Mindset has released his debut EP, "The Mindset EP." The record contains four original Mindset songs, including the "The Disturbed" for an approximate total listening time of 15 minutes. The album has been proudly published on the NuClear Music Group (NCMG) independent record label. "The Mindset EP" introduces this intriguing artist from South London as an innovative digital composer for the new millennium.Mindset (often stylized, M1ndset) cites as main artistic influences Hot Creations, Jamie Jones, Lee Foss, Shadow Child, Detroit Swindle, Uncle Michael, Azari & iii, Prok & Fitch, Disclosure, Julio Bashmore, Culoe de Song, Black Coffee, DJ EZ, Heartless Crew, Pay As You Go, and Carnao Beats.His own style has been described variously as "a classical electric sound with complex bass patterns" and "a refreshing take on modern house music engineered carefully to literally rip the listeners from their seats and start to dance."A wcj 10-year veteran producer, Mindset mixes and composes from his own Cabin Studios located in Northampton between Birmingham and London in central England. Mindset has described the atmosphere in the Cabin as "an electric ambience and clinical sound-shaping environment.""The [Mindset EP] boasts drum sequences which insist that nodding your head is not enough," says NCMG of their new release. "An advocate of a positive mental attitude, Mindset attempts to siphon out of users the happiness we're all capable of."Asked to describe the themes of his new EP, Mindset writes, "The message is simple: we do not dance because we're happy, we're happy because we dance ... The messages of each song lead back to a simple statement – dare to be different, and dance with passion.""The Mindset EP" from Mindset and the NuClear Music Group is available from over 600 quality digital music retailers online worldwide now.-S. McCauleyLead Press Release Writer