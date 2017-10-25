 
News By Tag
* The Mindset
* Mindset Ep
* Nuclear Music Group
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Northampton
  Northamptonshire
  England
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
31302928272625

South London producer Mindset releases self-titled EP

 
 
MINDSET
MINDSET
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
The Mindset
Mindset Ep
Nuclear Music Group

Industry:
Music

Location:
Northampton - Northamptonshire - England

Subject:
Products

NORTHAMPTON, England - Oct. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- The producer of electro house known internationally as Mindset has released his debut EP, "The Mindset EP." The record contains four original Mindset songs, including the "The Disturbed" for an approximate total listening time of 15 minutes. The album has been proudly published on the NuClear Music Group (NCMG) independent record label. "The Mindset EP" introduces this intriguing artist from South London as an innovative digital composer for the new millennium.

Mindset (often stylized, M1ndset) cites as main artistic influences Hot Creations, Jamie Jones, Lee Foss, Shadow Child, Detroit Swindle, Uncle Michael, Azari & iii, Prok & Fitch, Disclosure, Julio Bashmore, Culoe de Song, Black Coffee, DJ EZ, Heartless Crew, Pay As You Go, and Carnao Beats.

His own style has been described variously as "a classical electric sound with complex bass patterns" and "a refreshing take on modern house music engineered carefully to literally rip the listeners from their seats and start to dance."

A wcj 10-year veteran producer, Mindset mixes and composes from his own Cabin Studios located in Northampton between Birmingham and London in central England. Mindset has described the atmosphere in the Cabin as "an electric ambience and clinical sound-shaping environment."

"The [Mindset EP] boasts drum sequences which insist that nodding your head is not enough," says NCMG of their new release. "An advocate of a positive mental attitude, Mindset attempts to siphon out of users the happiness we're all capable of."

Asked to describe the themes of his new EP, Mindset writes, "The message is simple: we do not dance because we're happy, we're happy because we dance ... The messages of each song lead back to a simple statement – dare to be different, and dance with passion."

"The Mindset EP" from Mindset and the NuClear Music Group is available from over 600 quality digital music retailers online worldwide now.

-S. McCauley

Lead Press Release Writer

www.MondoTunes.com

"The Mindset EP" from Mindset –

https://www.amazon.com/Mindset/dp/B0765DVPV1/
End
Source:Indie Music News Worldwide
Email:***@mondotunes.com Email Verified
Phone:7145551234
Tags:The Mindset, Mindset Ep, Nuclear Music Group
Industry:Music
Location:Northampton - Northamptonshire - England
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
MondoTunes PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share