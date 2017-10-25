News By Tag
WatchOut, Productivity Apps! Zillable Launches World's Most Comprehensive Collaboration Platform
Zillable disrupts collaboration space with an integrated suite of popular apps.
Zillable aims to eliminate the need to switch between apps and webpages looking for communication and information, instead placing it all on a single Zillable network.
"Many companies have deployed any number of tools to encourage collaboration, including enterprise social networks and chat communication tools like Hipchat and Facebook Workplace," says Andy Pham, Founder & CEO of Zillable. "But because these tools are built and deployed separately, valuable knowledge becomes locked in information silos."
"This makes it harder to find the information you need at the moment it's needed. We help teams get their work and communication into one place, even integrating with your email, so you can eliminate these silos created by today's 'an-app-for-
With Zillable, companies can:
• Deploy an engaging, social, collaborative, productive online work environment
• Boost productivity with team communication, document collaboration, and project management
• Deliver connected and crowd-validated ideas to the business
• Promote co-creation wcj and open innovation
Adds Pham, "Effective and efficient interaction can lead to increased productivity;
Zillable is poised to begin diverting users from popular apps like Slack and Trello with a barrier-breaking platform, especially as Zillable releases features that minimize the need for old guard apps like Evernote, Google Docs, and Skype. The secured Zillable platform is available to the public for free with a basic plan and is currently offering limited free trials of premium plans designed for large enterprises.
Zillable™ is the world's biggest collaboration platform - with native apps like chat, boards, online documents, and more to make work and innovation happen. For more information or to try it for free, visit https://www.zillable.com/
Emily Duncan
(650) 695-0994
***@zillable.com
