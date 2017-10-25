News By Tag
HomeAid's Homelessness Awareness Month
HomeAid offers awareness and opportunities to Build New Lives for Atlanta's Homeless
What began as support for National Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week in November has evolved into a full month of events and activities to address this critical issue, now known as HomeAid's Homelessness Awareness Month. Nationwide, HomeAid focuses each week in November on a different population's struggle with homelessness:
In Atlanta, many families live with the worry of losing their housing. According to the United Way of Greater Atlanta, 41.7% of families in the City of Atlanta, and 30.8% regionally, are not financially stable. Thousands of people have received support through HomeAid Atlanta and its partner service providers including The Drake House, Phoenix Pass, Clifton Sanctuary Ministries, and many others. HomeAid has created a 30 Ways in 30 Days informational calendar filled real ways individuals can get involved. There are a myriad of ways to help, from taking a cooking class, mentoring, and donating clothes, to running in a 5K race.
All 17 of HomeAid's chapters will hold events to highlight Homelessness Awareness Month. In Atlanta, three events are planned:
· On November 1, Kendra Scott Avalon will host a fundraiser for HomeAid Atlanta.
· On November 9, HomeAid will partner with Bank of America to assemble and donate 1,000 HomeAid Care Kits for Gateway Center, Clifton Sanctuary Ministries, and SafeHouse Outreach. CareKits contain needed hygiene items for Atlantans experiencing homelessness.
· On November 16, HomeAid celebrates its volunteers and donors with an Appreciation Luncheon at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta Perimeter at Villa Christina. Speakers include a graduate from Clifton Sanctuary Ministries and Kathy Swahn, Executive Director of The Drake House.
HomeAid's Homelessness Awareness Month is an opportunity to focus on the problem of homelessness, have a genuine discussion about solutions, and take action to solve this problem once and for all. "For the richest country in the world to allow so many to go unfed and unsheltered is a national tragedy, and one we can do something about," said wcj Peter Simons, CEO of HomeAid America.
HomeAid Atlanta is proud to do its part this November. Complete information is available at www.homeaidatlanta.org. Daily posts on HomeAid's social media will highlight ways anyone can get involved to help build new lives for Atlanta's homeless families and individuals this Homelessness Awareness Month.
HomeAid Atlanta, founded in 2001, is a nonprofit organization that builds new lives for homeless families and individuals through housing and community outreach. HomeAid works in partnership with the building industry, as well as community building organizations, to assist people experiencing homelessness. To date, HomeAid Atlanta has completed over 85 housing, remodel and care day projects at locations that serve victims of domestic violence, teen mothers, veterans and more. HomeAid is the designated charity of the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association. Learn more: www.homeaidatlanta.org.
