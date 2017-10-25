News By Tag
88 Funds Dinner and ICON Awards at Treasure Island
OCA Las Vegas and Asian Community Development Council to host annual awards ceremony
This distinguished award is given to an individual who provided substantial change/support towards the AAPI (Asian American and Pacific Islander) community. This award recognizes their community work and acknowledge their impact to the Las Vegas community.
Join the Las Vegas asian commuinty in celebration of the 2017 OCA Las Vegas APIA Icons of Las Vegas. OCA Las Vegas and ACDC created the annual 88 Fund event in support of the OCA Las Vegas' mentorship program that was formed in 2010. Completing the mentorship program allows mentees to leave with a clearer understanding of their potential profession. Which enables them to better prepare for a career path development and to be life-long mentors. In addition to 88 Funds and the mentorship program, the ICON Award was developed. It recognizes the several AAPI trailblazers and pioneers in the Las Vegas Community. Click this link to get tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/
Students wcj graduate from the 5-month mentorship program with a better understanding of their industry and the soft skills necessary for their profession. The ACDC & OCA Las Vegas Mentorship Program strives to guide young college AAPI students to become better professionals and leaders by providing workshops about necessary workforce skills and networking opportunities.
About OCA Las Vegas
Founded in 1973, OCA is a national organization dedicated to advancing the social, political, and economic well-being of Asian Pacific Americans in the United States. OCA Las Vegas was founded on July 4, 1998, and is one of the 50 chapters of OCA across the United States to help further the mission of OCA in southern Nevada to advocate for the social, political, and economic well-being of Asian Pacific Americans.This advocacy is achieved through events, programs, and volunteer opportunities that connect members of the community at large with the Asian Pacific American community. By fostering the building of community bonds through these opportunities, we hope to the empower people to celebrate culture and stand up for equality and social justice. OCA and the OCA Las Vegas chapter aim to embrace the hopes and aspirations of Asian Pacific Americans through various programs and events. http://ocalasvegas.org. Some of our events and programs include:
• -Membership drive mixers
• -Volunteering with AARP to offer help with free tax preparation
• -Providing a mentorship program for college students
About Asian Community Development Council
Educate, Connect, Empower - The mission of the Asian Community Development Council (ACDC) is to improve the general well-being and education of the Asian, Pacific Islander and other ethnic communities in Nevada. The ACDC will promote, foster, champion and advocate for Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the greater Nevada community. https://acdcnv.org/
