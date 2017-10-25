News By Tag
Lee & Associates Orange Completes Sale for $4.49 Mil Owner/User Property
The buyer purchased the property as part of an expansion of their tile/stone business and choose the location because its situated within the "Tile Mile" area of Anaheim. "The area continues to show it has one of the lowest vacancy rates in all of the North Orange County industrial submarkets,"
Lee & Associates Orange provides the commercial real estate user, owner and developer with real solutions to their business and operational space requirements. Lee Orange has 45 plus professionals practiced in selling and leasing of industrial, office, flex, retail, land, medical and research & development properties. Since 1983, we have assisted clients throughout Southern California with a focus on Orange County, Western Riverside County and the Mid-Counties area of Los Angeles. For the latest news from Lee & Associates - Orange, visit http://www.lee-
