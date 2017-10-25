 
Industry News





October 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
31302928272625

627 Pairs of Socks Donated for Homeless Veterans

National Guardian Life Insurance Company (NGL) employees answer American Red Cross's request for socks for homeless veterans by donating 627 pairs of socks.
 
 
MADISON, Wis. - Oct. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- When National Guardian Life Insurance Company (NGL) employees learned that the American Red Cross needed socks for homeless veterans they jumped into action to fulfill the request. After only four days, NGL employees donated a total of 627 pairs of new socks for the American Red Cross to distribute at Homeless Veterans Stand Down, an event that will provide homeless veterans an opportunity to connect with resources in the community to hopefully begin a transition from homelessness.

The American Red Cross was hoping to receive 200 pairs of socks but NGL employees were incredibly generous and exceeded their expectations. "The sock drive for homeless veterans really hit home for me. My son is currently serving in the military so I donated because I would hope that if my son needed basic clothing items someone would help him," shared Becky Anderson NGL Marketing.

"The outpouring of support from employees was overwhelming. wcj We had a short time to collect socks but NGL employees made it happen. It was inspiring to see all of the socks and know that they are going to homeless veterans in our community," said Elizabeth Kirchstein NGL Corporate Giving Administrator.

About American Red Cross

Through a strong network of volunteers, donors and partners, American Red Cross prevents and alleviates human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors. Learn more at: redcross.org (http://www.redcross.org/mo2).

About NGL

Since 1910, National Guardian Life Insurance Company (https://www.nglic.com/home) (NGL), a mutual insurance company, has been located in Madison, Wis. Licensed to do business in 49 states and the District of Columbia, NGL markets preneed and individual life and annuities, as well as group markets products including specialty and student insurance. Additional information about NGL can be found at www.nglic.com; Facebook: Facebook.com/NGLIC.

National Guardian Life Insurance Company is not affiliated with The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America a/k/a The Guardian or Guardian Life.

CISD102017

