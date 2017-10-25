News By Tag
* Ngl
* Red Cross
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
627 Pairs of Socks Donated for Homeless Veterans
National Guardian Life Insurance Company (NGL) employees answer American Red Cross's request for socks for homeless veterans by donating 627 pairs of socks.
The American Red Cross was hoping to receive 200 pairs of socks but NGL employees were incredibly generous and exceeded their expectations. "The sock drive for homeless veterans really hit home for me. My son is currently serving in the military so I donated because I would hope that if my son needed basic clothing items someone would help him," shared Becky Anderson NGL Marketing.
"The outpouring of support from employees was overwhelming. wcj We had a short time to collect socks but NGL employees made it happen. It was inspiring to see all of the socks and know that they are going to homeless veterans in our community," said Elizabeth Kirchstein NGL Corporate Giving Administrator.
About American Red Cross
Through a strong network of volunteers, donors and partners, American Red Cross prevents and alleviates human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors. Learn more at: redcross.org (http://www.redcross.org/
About NGL
Since 1910, National Guardian Life Insurance Company (https://www.nglic.com/
National Guardian Life Insurance Company is not affiliated with The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America a/k/a The Guardian or Guardian Life.
CISD102017
Contact
Maria Lubick
***@nglic.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse