Kosai Export & Hilltown Global Partners announce Joint Venture to facilitate Arts & Crafts Trade
Kosai Export (Thailand) and Hilltown Global Partners today announced a joint venture to facilitate Arts & Crafts Industry Trade between USA and Thailand
Starting January 2018, Hilltown Global Partners will begin importing high-quality mulberry paper flowers and arts & crafts supplies to U.S. sourced from Kosai Export factory located in Phrae, Thailand. "On my recent visit to Phrae, I was impressed with the quality of Kosai's craftsmanship. The partnership with Kosai Export will complement our goal of mentoring overseas businesses eager to expand into the United States. We excited to introduce Kosai's high quality paper flowers to U.S. consumers. The paper flower industry is growing in demand and through our joint venture we will work together to become a prominent leader" said Nick Matyas, Managing Director of Hilltown Global Partners.
Kosai's paper flowers are rich in traditional Thailand history. Paper handmade from mulberry fiber, called sa, is a skill handed down through farming families in Northern Thailand. Kosai's paper flowers are made from high-quality mulberry pulp processed with a proprietary formula, naturally colored, and artistically crafted individually by hand. The papermaking methods used by Kosai Export were learned from their ancestors passed from generation to generation. Ukrit Nunta, Chief Financial Officer of Kosai Export said "This partnership is an important strategic step in our company development. We are pleased to partner with Hilltown Global to expand our product visibility into the U.S. market. An efficient ecommerce platform along with business mentoring and marketing expertise will provide new customers and industry recognition. We look forward to working with Hilltown Global in a marketplace where the high-quality Arts & Crafts products are truly appreciated."
Earlier this month, U.S. President Trump met with Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha at the White House. Trump and Prayuth discussed creating more business trade and stronger ties between U.S. and Thailand. In spirit of this historic meeting, Kosai Export and Hilltown Global Partners hope their cooperative joint venture will be a stepping wcj stone to help achieve greater trade unity between the United States and Thailand involving the import & export of products manufactured by entrepreneurial SMEs. Also, recently the Thai and US Chambers of Commerce have agreed to expand their cooperation in terms of trade, investment, and tourism. They will set up a Thai-US joint committee to drive trade between the two countries.
Paper Flowers are gaining increased popularity over cut flowers. High quality, hand-assembled Paper Flowers take on live visually appealing look and feel comparable to commercially grown cut flowers. Paper flower have many benefits which include: 1) They Last FOREVER. 2) Available in multiple shapes, sizes & color selections and can be scented to smell like real flowers. 3) They are pollen-free with limited allergy concerns. 4) They do not wilt. 5) They can be kept as are mementos and lifetime remembrances. 6) They are not seasonal. You can have your favorite flower any time of year. 7) They are cost effective, less expense than cut flowers. And, 8) Kosai paper flowers support a socially responsible and eco-friendly recyclable environment.
About Hilltown Global Partners
Hilltown Global Partners is dedicated to helping small businesses and entrepreneurs grow their sales and profits. Our primary focus is Business Coaching, Internet Marketing, and introducing local products to Global Markets. Whether you are just starting a new business, need help taking your business to the next level or just want to vett a new business idea, Hilltown Global Partners could be the difference in your business success. We work with global entrepreneurs, small businesses, manufacturers, and service providers to identify, create, or act upon opportunities for their business growth. We take existing products & services creating new ideas, branding, and markets for them. For more information, visit http://hilltownglobalpartners.com
About Kosai Export (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
For more than 25 years, Kosai Export has been producing the highest quality of mulberry paper flowers along with creating unique flower designs and arts& craft supplies. Kosai's product line includes flowers, mulberry paper, scrapbook supplies, handcrafted notebooks, ribbon, cords, and arts & crafts products. Kosai Export(Thailand)
Contact
Hilltown Global Partners
***@hilltownglobalpartners.com
