 
News By Tag
* Hilltown Global Partners
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Costa Mesa
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
31302928272625

Kosai Export & Hilltown Global Partners announce Joint Venture to facilitate Arts & Crafts Trade

Kosai Export (Thailand) and Hilltown Global Partners today announced a joint venture to facilitate Arts & Crafts Industry Trade between USA and Thailand
 
 
Hilltown Global - Kosai Export Joint Venture
Hilltown Global - Kosai Export Joint Venture
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Hilltown Global Partners

Industry:
Business

Location:
Costa Mesa - California - US

Subject:
Joint Ventures

COSTA MESA, Calif. - Oct. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Kosai Export (Thailand) and Hilltown Global Partners today announced a joint venture to facilitate Arts & Crafts Industry Trade between USA and Thailand.  The joint venture combines the U.S. ecommerce marketing and entrepreneurial expertise of Hilltown Global Partners with Kosai Export, a leading Thailand manufacturer of mulberry paper flowers and arts & craft supplies. Under the cooperative joint venture agreement, Hilltown Global Partners will provide sales, marketing and distribution support within the Unites States. Kosai Export will develop with Hilltown Global new markets within Thailand for Made in USA Arts & Crafts products. Ukrit Nunta, Chief Financial Officer of Kosai Export, will visit the United States in December to finalize the joint venture agreement, along with marketing meetings to help promote Kosai's line of paper flowers and supplies.

Starting January 2018, Hilltown Global Partners will begin importing high-quality mulberry paper flowers and arts & crafts supplies to U.S. sourced from Kosai Export factory located in Phrae, Thailand.  "On my recent visit to Phrae, I was impressed with the quality of Kosai's craftsmanship.  The partnership with Kosai Export will complement our goal of mentoring overseas businesses eager to expand into the United States. We excited to introduce Kosai's high quality paper flowers to U.S. consumers. The paper flower industry is growing in demand and through our joint venture we will work together to become a prominent leader" said Nick Matyas, Managing Director of Hilltown Global Partners.

Kosai's paper flowers are rich in traditional Thailand history.  Paper handmade from mulberry fiber, called sa, is a skill handed down through farming families in Northern Thailand. Kosai's paper flowers are made from high-quality mulberry pulp processed with a proprietary formula, naturally colored, and artistically crafted individually by hand. The papermaking methods used by Kosai Export were learned from their ancestors passed from generation to generation.  Ukrit Nunta, Chief Financial Officer of Kosai Export said "This partnership is an important strategic step in our company development. We are pleased to partner with Hilltown Global to expand our product visibility into the U.S. market. An efficient ecommerce platform along with business mentoring and marketing expertise will provide new customers and industry recognition. We look forward to working with Hilltown Global in a marketplace where the high-quality Arts & Crafts products are truly appreciated."

Earlier this month, U.S. President Trump met with Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha at the White House. Trump and Prayuth discussed creating more business trade and stronger ties between U.S. and Thailand. In spirit of this historic meeting, Kosai Export and Hilltown Global Partners hope their cooperative joint venture will be a stepping wcj stone to help achieve greater trade unity between the United States and Thailand involving the import & export of products manufactured by entrepreneurial SMEs. Also, recently the Thai and US Chambers of Commerce have agreed to expand their cooperation in terms of trade, investment, and tourism. They will set up a Thai-US joint committee to drive trade between the two countries.

Paper Flowers are gaining increased popularity over cut flowers. High quality, hand-assembled Paper Flowers take on live visually appealing look and feel comparable to commercially grown cut flowers. Paper flower have many benefits which include: 1) They Last FOREVER. 2) Available in multiple shapes, sizes & color selections and can be scented to smell like real flowers. 3) They are pollen-free with limited allergy concerns.  4) They do not wilt.  5) They can be kept as are mementos and lifetime remembrances. 6) They are not seasonal. You can have your favorite flower any time of year. 7) They are cost effective, less expense than cut flowers. And, 8) Kosai paper flowers support a socially responsible and eco-friendly recyclable environment.

About Hilltown Global Partners
Hilltown Global Partners is dedicated to helping small businesses and entrepreneurs grow their sales and profits. Our primary focus is Business Coaching, Internet Marketing, and introducing local products to Global Markets. Whether you are just starting a new business, need help taking your business to the next level or just want to vett a new business idea, Hilltown Global Partners could be the difference in your business success. We work with global entrepreneurs, small businesses, manufacturers, and service providers to identify, create, or act upon opportunities for their business growth. We take existing products & services creating new ideas, branding, and markets for them. For more information, visit http://hilltownglobalpartners.com


About Kosai Export (Thailand) Co., Ltd.
For more than 25 years, Kosai Export has been producing the highest quality of mulberry paper flowers along with creating unique flower designs and arts& craft supplies. Kosai's product line includes flowers, mulberry paper, scrapbook supplies, handcrafted notebooks, ribbon, cords, and arts & crafts products.  Kosai Export(Thailand) Co., Ltd. is a family-owned business located in Northern Thailand Phrae Province started in 2001 employing over 50 workers. A socially responsible company creating jobs and teaching skills to disadvantaged workers helping to create better standards of living.  More information is available at https://www.kosaiexport.com

Contact
Hilltown Global Partners
***@hilltownglobalpartners.com
End
Source:Hilltown Global Partners
Email:***@hilltownglobalpartners.com Email Verified
Tags:Hilltown Global Partners
Industry:Business
Location:Costa Mesa - California - United States
Subject:Joint Ventures
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Web Royalty PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share