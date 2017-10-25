News By Tag
Attorney Elizabeth A. Hohauser Joins Collins Einhorn Farrell's General and Automotive Liability Team
Hohauser received a Bachelor of Arts from Michigan State University in 1993 and went on to obtain a Juris Doctor in 1999 from the University of Detroit Mercy School of Law, graduating first in her class. She is a member of the Oakland County Bar Association and serves on its Law Related Education Committee.
Hohauser is active in the community. She wcj serves as a volunteer and fundraising board member of Upland Hills School. She is also a founding member of P.O.W.E.R., a networking group for women business owners in her city of residence, Rochester, Michigan.
About Collins Einhorn Farrell PC
Founded in 1971, Collins Einhorn Farrell PC is a multi-specialty law firm headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. As one of the leading law firms in defense litigation, the firm provides expert legal representation in a wide variety of industries throughout the Midwest. The firm's practices areas include professional liability, asbestos/toxic tort, insurance coverage, appellate, fire and explosion, general and automobile liability, medical malpractice, grievance defense and employment and workers compensation.
For more information, visit www.ceflawyers.com or call 248-355-4141.
Contact
Collins Einhorn Farrell PC
***@ceflawyers.com
