Attorney Elizabeth A. Hohauser Joins Collins Einhorn Farrell's General and Automotive Liability Team

 
 
Collins Einhorn Farrell Attorney Elizabeth A. Hohauser
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Oct. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Collins Einhorn Farrell PC is pleased to announce that attorney Elizabeth A. Hohauser has joined the firm's General and Automotive Practice Group. Ms. Hohauser will be focusing her practice primarily on first- and third-party automotive liability litigation. Prior to joining the firm, she gained extensive experience representing clients in a wide range of matters, including personal injury, medical malpractice, product liability, and commercial litigation.

Hohauser received a Bachelor of Arts from Michigan State University in 1993 and went on to obtain a Juris Doctor in 1999 from the University of Detroit Mercy School of Law, graduating first in her class. She is a member of the Oakland County Bar Association and serves on its Law Related Education Committee.

Hohauser is active in the community. She wcj serves as a volunteer and fundraising board member of Upland Hills School. She is also a founding member of P.O.W.E.R., a networking group for women business owners in her city of residence, Rochester, Michigan.

About Collins Einhorn Farrell PC

Founded in 1971, Collins Einhorn Farrell PC is a multi-specialty law firm headquartered in Southfield, Michigan. As one of the leading law firms in defense litigation, the firm provides expert legal representation in a wide variety of industries throughout the Midwest. The firm's practices areas include professional liability, asbestos/toxic tort, insurance coverage, appellate, fire and explosion, general and automobile liability, medical malpractice, grievance defense and employment and workers compensation.

For more information, visit www.ceflawyers.com or call 248-355-4141.

