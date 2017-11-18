News By Tag
OKC Beard & Mustache Championship
The 2017 Oklahoma City Beard & Mustache Championship is proudly sponsored by: Oklahoma Gazette, iHeart Media, Oklahoma City Dodgers, BEYOND Fitness, Water's Edge Winery, & Manscape & Massage Clinic. Our 2017 community impact benefactor is Positive Tomorrows; Oklahoma's only school specifically serving homeless youth. Together our event committee has planned an amazing event, partnering with local community leaders; we aim to raise money to help fund Positive Tomorrow's hygiene pantry needs for the future. In the Oklahoma City metro area, we have around 9,500 children who are homeless & unable to attend public school due to not having an address to register. Positive Tomorrows is in the process of breaking ground on a new school that can double their capacity to educate our homeless youth.
What Can We do?
• Donate Directly to Positive Tomorrows:
https://www.positivetomorrows.org/
2. Support our fundraising event by buying a spectator, contestant, or VIP ticket. (tickets sold online & door)
2.1 Cast Your Vote at our 2017 OKC Beard & Mustache Championship $1 = 1 Vote \Donation to Positive Tomorrows
3. Support our amazing local media sponsors OK Gazette & iHeart Media
When?
Saturday, November 18th, 2017 - 5pm - Till Party Ends
Where?
Water's Edge Winery - Event Center
#OKCBeardChamp
Event Details
Host & Emcee: Stephanie Peña
Audio & Sound: Vince wcj Lepeltier
Contestants may compete in three categories:
1. Best Beard
2. Best Mustache
3. Best Creative Facial Hair
Celebrity Judges
1. John Shaw: Radio Spokesperson 94.7 The Brew
2. Kurtis DeLoizier: Account Executive - OK Gazette
3. Jennie Broadhurst: Thunder Girl - OKC Thunder
4. Jimmy Shumsky: Celebrity Hair Stylist - J&Co.
5. Kohl Jones: DJ/Producer - Kid Foster Music
6. Tiffany Cunningham - Former NYC Runway Model
7. Joel Robinson: Head Barber - Manscape & Massage Clinic
Pre Registration Online & On-site @ Event
Spectator Fee: $5 includes door prize raffle ticket, donation to Positive Tomorrows, Cash Bar (Must 21+ to enter), & PhotoBooth (Event #OKCBeardChamp (https://business.facebook.com/
Contest Entry Fee: $25.
Each contestant giving single entry ticket regardless the amount of categories entered.
VIP Ticket Fee: $100
Open bar (must be 21+ to enter) food, smaller intimate viewing of contestant category winners & event swag bag.
Contestants must be present at category contestant time.
1. Creative Beard: 5pm
2. Best Mustache: 6pm
3. Best Beard: 7pm
Category Winners Announced: 8pm
(Grand Champion Voting Beging)
8:45-9:00pm VIP Category Winner Voting
Grand Champion Voting Closed: 9pm
Judges will select Category Winner, each category winner will compete to collect the most votes. Most Overall Spectator Votes will be crowned our 2017 OKC Beard & Mustache Grand Champion.
Grand Champion will be selected by spectator votes
$1 Donation = 1 Vote\Donation
Grand Champion Prize Package Valued over 2K:
1. Manscape Supply Co. Model Endorsement
2. Manscape Supply Co. Product Ambassador Opportunity
3. Title of OKC Beard & Mustache Champion
4. Cash Prize
5. Waters-Edge Winery-OKC Gift Card
6. Warren Movie Dinner Package for 2
7. Beyond Fitness Gift Card
8. OKC Dodgers Merchandise
9. Grand Championship Belt
10. Grand Champion Trophy
11. 2018 Keep it Local Membership
http://ManscapeMassageClinic.com/
Media Contact
Manscape Supply Co., LLC
sales@manscapemassageclinic.com
End
