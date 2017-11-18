 
Industry News





October 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
31302928272625

OKC Beard & Mustache Championship

The 2017 Oklahoma City Beard & Mustache Championship is proudly sponsored by: Oklahoma Gazette, iHeart Media, Oklahoma City Dodgers, BEYOND Fitness, Water's Edge Winery, & Manscape & Massage Clinic.
 
 
OKLAHOMA CITY - Oct. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Press Release

The 2017 Oklahoma City Beard & Mustache  Championship is proudly sponsored by: Oklahoma Gazette, iHeart Media, Oklahoma City Dodgers, BEYOND Fitness, Water's Edge Winery, & Manscape & Massage Clinic. Our 2017 community impact benefactor is Positive Tomorrows; Oklahoma's only school specifically serving homeless youth.  Together our event committee has planned an amazing event, partnering with local community leaders; we aim to raise money to help fund Positive Tomorrow's hygiene pantry needs for the future.  In the Oklahoma City metro area, we have around 9,500 children who are homeless & unable to attend public school due to not having an address to register. Positive Tomorrows is in the process of breaking ground on a new school that can double their capacity to educate our homeless youth.

What Can We do?

• Donate Directly to Positive Tomorrows:

https://www.positivetomorrows.org/donate-form/

2. Support our fundraising event by buying a spectator, contestant, or VIP ticket.  (tickets sold online & door)

2.1 Cast Your Vote at our 2017 OKC Beard & Mustache Championship $1 = 1 Vote       \Donation to Positive Tomorrows

3. Support our amazing local media sponsors OK Gazette & iHeart Media

When?

Saturday, November 18th, 2017  - 5pm - Till Party Ends

Where?

Water's Edge Winery - Event Center

#OKCBeardChamp

Event Details

The Beard & Mustache Championship is proudly sponsored by Oklahoma Gazette, Waters Edge Winery, Manscape & Massage Clinic, Beyond Fitness Studios OKC, Oklahoma City Dodgers & iHeartRadio

When: Sat., Nov 18th 2017 5pm - Party Ends

Where: Water's Edge-Winery Event Center

712 N Broadway, OKC

Benefiting: Positive Tomorrows

~"OK's only elementary serving homeless youth"

Dress Code: Trendy Casual, but put on your best facial hair game!

Event HashTag: #OKCBeardChamp

Host & Emcee: Stephanie Peña

Audio & Sound: Vince wcj Lepeltier

Contestants may compete in three categories:

1. Best Beard

2. Best Mustache

3. Best Creative Facial Hair

Celebrity Judges

1. John Shaw: Radio Spokesperson 94.7 The Brew

2. Kurtis DeLoizier: Account Executive - OK Gazette

3. Jennie Broadhurst: Thunder Girl - OKC Thunder

4. Jimmy Shumsky: Celebrity Hair Stylist - J&Co.

5. Kohl Jones: DJ/Producer - Kid Foster Music

6. Tiffany Cunningham - Former NYC Runway Model

7. Joel Robinson: Head Barber - Manscape & Massage Clinic

Pre Registration Online & On-site @ Event

Spectator Fee: $5 includes door prize raffle ticket, donation to Positive Tomorrows, Cash Bar (Must 21+ to enter), & PhotoBooth (Event #OKCBeardChamp (https://business.facebook.com/hashtag/okcbeardchamp))

Contest Entry Fee: $25.

Each contestant giving single entry ticket regardless the amount of categories entered.

VIP Ticket Fee: $100

Open bar (must be 21+ to enter) food, smaller intimate viewing of contestant category winners & event swag bag.

Contestants must be present at category contestant time.

1. Creative Beard: 5pm

2. Best Mustache: 6pm

3. Best Beard: 7pm

Category Winners Announced:  8pm

(Grand Champion Voting Beging)

8:45-9:00pm VIP Category Winner Voting

Grand Champion Voting Closed: 9pm

Judges will select Category Winner, each category winner will compete to collect the most votes. Most Overall Spectator Votes will be crowned our 2017 OKC Beard & Mustache Grand Champion.

Grand Champion will be selected by spectator votes

$1 Donation = 1 Vote\Donation

Grand Champion Prize Package Valued over 2K:

1. Manscape Supply Co. Model Endorsement

2. Manscape Supply Co. Product Ambassador Opportunity

3. Title of OKC Beard & Mustache Champion

4. Cash Prize

5. Waters-Edge Winery-OKC Gift Card

6. Warren Movie Dinner Package for 2

7. Beyond Fitness Gift Card

8. OKC Dodgers Merchandise

9. Grand Championship Belt

10. Grand Champion Trophy

11. 2018 Keep it Local Membership

http://ManscapeMassageClinic.com/OKCBeardChamp

Manscape Supply Co., LLC
sales@manscapemassageclinic.com
Source:Manscape Supply Co., LLC
Email:***@manscapemassageclinic.com
Tags:Community Event, OKC Beard Champ, Manscape & Massage Clinic
Industry:Event
Location:Oklahoma City - Oklahoma - United States
Subject:Events
