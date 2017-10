The 2017 Oklahoma City Beard & Mustache Championship is proudly sponsored by: Oklahoma Gazette, iHeart Media, Oklahoma City Dodgers, BEYOND Fitness, Water's Edge Winery, & Manscape & Massage Clinic.

-- Press ReleaseThe 2017 Oklahoma City Beard & Mustache Championship is proudly sponsored by: Oklahoma Gazette, iHeart Media, Oklahoma City Dodgers, BEYOND Fitness, Water's Edge Winery, & Manscape & Massage Clinic. Our 2017 community impact benefactor is Positive Tomorrows; Oklahoma's only school specifically serving homeless youth. Together our event committee has planned an amazing event, partnering with local community leaders; we aim to raise money to help fund Positive Tomorrow's hygiene pantry needs for the future. In the Oklahoma City metro area, we have around 9,500 children who are homeless & unable to attend public school due to not having an address to register. Positive Tomorrows is in the process of breaking ground on a new school that can double their capacity to educate our homeless youth.What Can We do?• Donate Directly to Positive Tomorrows:https://www.positivetomorrows.org/donate-form/2. Support our fundraising event by buying a spectator, contestant, or VIP ticket. (tickets sold online & door)2.1 Cast Your Vote at our 2017 OKC Beard & Mustache Championship $1 = 1 Vote \Donation to Positive Tomorrows3. Support our amazing local media sponsorsWhen?Saturday, November 18th, 2017 - 5pm - Till Party EndsWhere?Water's Edge Winery - Event Center#OKCBeardChampEvent DetailsThe Beard & Mustache Championship is proudly sponsored by Oklahoma Gazette, Waters Edge Winery, Manscape & Massage Clinic, Beyond Fitness Studios OKC, Oklahoma City Dodgers & iHeartRadioSat., Nov 18th 2017 5pm - Party EndsWater's Edge-Winery Event Center712 N Broadway, OKCPositive Tomorrows~"OK's only elementary serving homeless youth"Trendy Casual, but put on your best facial hair game!#OKCBeardChampStephanie PeñaVince wcj Lepeltier1. Best Beard2. Best Mustache3. Best Creative Facial Hair1. John Shaw: Radio Spokesperson 94.7 The Brew2. Kurtis DeLoizier: Account Executive - OK Gazette3. Jennie Broadhurst: Thunder Girl - OKC Thunder4. Jimmy Shumsky: Celebrity Hair Stylist - J&Co.5. Kohl Jones: DJ/Producer - Kid Foster Music6. Tiffany Cunningham - Former NYC Runway Model7. Joel Robinson: Head Barber - Manscape & Massage Clinic$5 includes door prize raffle ticket, donation to Positive Tomorrows, Cash Bar (Must 21+ to enter), & PhotoBooth (Event #OKCBeardChamp ( https://business.facebook.com/ hashtag/okcbeardchamp ))$25.Each contestant giving single entry ticket regardless the amount of categories entered.$100Open bar (must be 21+ to enter) food, smaller intimate viewing of contestant category winners & event swag bag.1. Creative Beard: 5pm2. Best Mustache: 6pm3. Best Beard: 7pmCategory Winners Announced: 8pm(Grand Champion Voting Beging)8:45-9:00pm VIP Category Winner VotingGrand Champion Voting Closed: 9pmJudges will select Category Winner, each category winner will compete to collect the most votes. Most Overall Spectator Votes will be crowned our 2017 OKC Beard & Mustache Grand Champion.Grand Champion will be selected by spectator votes$1 Donation = 1 Vote\Donation1. Manscape Supply Co. Model Endorsement2. Manscape Supply Co. Product Ambassador Opportunity3. Title of OKC Beard & Mustache Champion4. Cash Prize5. Waters-Edge Winery-OKC Gift Card6. Warren Movie Dinner Package for 27. Beyond Fitness Gift Card8. OKC Dodgers Merchandise9. Grand Championship Belt10. Grand Champion Trophy11. 2018 Keep it Local Membership