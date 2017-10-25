 
Elisiontec Launched Contact Center Solution for Banks

Elisiontec launched a complete contact center solution for banks to benefit them with advanced communication mechanisms and empowered tool to provide better customer services.
 
 
Elision TechnoLab LLP.
Elision TechnoLab LLP.
 
NEW YORK - Oct. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Elision Technolab LLP is an Indian VoIP solution provider company. The company has been offering the best in the industry VoIP solutions and services for a decade. Recently, the spokesperson of the company made an announcement about their launch of Contact Center Solution for Banks. According to the shared details, this contact center solution will have all modes of communication which a bank requires to provide the best customer care services. This is not ordinary call center software with an audio call support only, but, this is a complete contact center solution for banks which will have below mentioned communication modes:

·         Audio calls

·         SMS

·         Email

·         Chat

Elisiontec has developed full fledged contact center software with all essential and never seen before features. This contact center solution can get integrated with the CRM solution of the bank to ensure both system works in harmony and that also seamlessly.

The company has benefited many famous banks in India with their turnkey contact center solution. These banks are PMC bank, SVC bank and a few other famous Indian banks. The company offers a turnkey solution to Indian banks. It means the company offers both, contact center software and required hardware to provide complete in premises solution to a bank. Furthermore, the VoIP developers of the company offer in premises installation service of contact center solution to ensure it is deployed in the required way.

According to the spokesperson of the company below are key benefits of contact center solution for banks:

·         All customer support as well as lead generation activities can be conducted from the bank itself

·         No dependency on 3rd party customer care service providers or call centers

·         Reduced response time as no back and forth needs to be done between bank, call center and customer

·         Quick response to customer queries

·         Trail and logs of each incoming and outgoing calls

·         Better resource utilization

·         Improved productivity

·         Increased Returns over Investment

·         Security of data

·         And more

"Generally, banks use 3rd party call centers to provide customer care service which is not that good approach. The reason is often customers come up with real time questions and at that time the call center staff can't give answer in real time. They need to contact back banks, gather information and respond back to customer. This often creates dissatisfaction. If a bank integrates contact center solution on premises of the bank, this issue can be nullified. Furthermore, the data will be secure and not transmitting on digital media, which is case in 3rd party vendor service. The major benefit of this on-premises contact center solution is removal of dependency from 3rd party vendors.", stated the representative of the Elision Technolab LLP.

The stated contact center solution is easy to use web-based solution. The detailed features and benefits of the contact center solution are listed on their official webpage here: http://www.elisiontec.com/contact-center-solution

