Outdoor Streaming Network CarbonTV Debuts Free Amazon Fire TV App
CarbonTV debuts a free app on Amazon Fire TV, making their outdoor content accessible on more devices. CarbonTV is also available on demand for free on carbontv.com and on OTT apps on Roku, Apple AirPlay, Xbox One, iOS, Android, and Samsung Smart TV.
The app, which was developed in response to much demand from existing viewers, currently has a five-star rating average. In addition to watching CarbonTV series and clips on-the-go on mobile devices, the Amazon Fire TV platform provides viewers a new way to stream to their big screens.
The new user-friendly interface has a sleek design and custom functionality. Viewers can create wcj a free account to follow shows and stay updated on new show releases, or login with an existing account.
CarbonTV streams 12 live animal cams, over a dozen Original Series, and hundreds of partner licensed shows, many of which are exclusive to the network. The content is comprised of hunting, fishing, farming, adventure sports, shooting sports, and rural lifestyle programming.
Viewers can download the Amazon FireTV app at http://amzn.to/
