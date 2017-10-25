 
News By Tag
* Grand Opening
* Business
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Miami
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
31302928272625


7- Eleven® to Host Grand Opening Event at New Miami Store

Sip, Slurp, Snack and Save 7- Eleven® Celebrates Grand Opening of Miami Store
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Grand Opening
* Business

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Miami - Florida - US

Subject:
* Events

MIAMI - Oct. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- 7-Eleven, Inc. invites local residents to sip, slurp, snack and see what the new 7-Eleven® store at 690 NW 79th St in Miami has to offer. A grand-opening celebration is planned for Thursday, November 2nd, 2017, the day the store officially opens to the public. The fun and festivities begin at 11 am with a ribbon-cutting, followed by fresh food sampling, free coffee, and Big Gulp® drinks.

Neighborhood 7-Eleven stores are typically franchised by local entrepreneurs, who are members of the community in which they operate their stores. The 79th Street open house gives Franchisee DeJacMar Francois an opportunity to meet and greet his new neighbors and customers. As part of the celebration, Mr. Francois will have giveaways for customers!

Visitors will be invited to sign up for 7Rewards® the 7-Eleven customer loyalty platform that rewards customers with a free beverage for every six cups purchased. 7Rewards counts every 7-Eleven beverage – hot or cold, from small to large – served in a 7-Eleven cup toward the seventh free. To participate, customers must use the 7-Eleven's mobile app, available in the iTunes App Store or Google Play, and register as a member.

WHAT: wcj          A weekday event with free food, fun, and festivities to celebrate the grand opening of the newest 7-Eleven store in Miami, FL.

WHERE:          690 NW 79th St, Miami FL

WHEN:          Thursday, November 2, 11 am – 3 pm

WHO:          DeJacMar Francois, 7-Eleven Franchisee

SPECIAL
ACTIVITIES:

• Ribbon-cutting
• Live Remote with Miami's 99 JAMZ
• Giveaways
• Free Samples, $1 Big Bite® all-beef hot dogs, $4 grill items, $5 pizzas, BOGO offers

Grand opening specials continue throughout the month at the new NW 79th St store including $1 Big Bite® all-beef hot dogs, $4 grill items, $5 pizzas, BOGO offers

Contact
EJ Andrews
***@getpushing.com
End
Source:
Email:***@getpushing.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
7-Eleven News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share