7- Eleven® to Host Grand Opening Event at New Miami Store

Sip, Slurp, Snack and Save 7- Eleven® Celebrates Grand Opening of Miami Store

EJ Andrews

--invites local residents to sip, slurp, snack and see what the new 7-Eleven® store at 690 NW 79th St in Miami has to offer. A grand-opening celebration is planned for Thursday, November 2nd, 2017, the day the store officially opens to the public. The fun and festivities begin at 11 am with a ribbon-cutting, followed by fresh food sampling, free coffee, and Big Gulp® drinks.Neighborhood 7-Eleven stores are typically franchised by local entrepreneurs, who are members of the community in which they operate their stores. The 79th Street open house gives Franchisee DeJacMar Francois an opportunity to meet and greet his new neighbors and customers. As part of the celebration, Mr. Francois will have giveaways for customers!Visitors will be invited to sign up for 7Rewards® the 7-Eleven customer loyalty platform that rewards customers with a free beverage for every six cups purchased. 7Rewards counts every 7-Eleven beverage – hot or cold, from small to large – served in a 7-Eleven cup toward the seventh free. To participate, customers must use the 7-Eleven's mobile app, available in the iTunes App Store or Google Play, and register as a member.wcj A weekday event with free food, fun, and festivities to celebrate the grand opening of the newest 7-Eleven store in Miami, FL.690 NW 79th St, Miami FLThursday, November 2, 11 am – 3 pmDeJacMar Francois, 7-Eleven Franchisee• Ribbon-cutting• Live Remote with Miami's 99 JAMZ• Giveaways• Free Samples, $1 Big Bite® all-beef hot dogs, $4 grill items, $5 pizzas, BOGO offers