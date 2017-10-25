News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
7- Eleven® to Host Grand Opening Event at New Miami Store
Sip, Slurp, Snack and Save 7- Eleven® Celebrates Grand Opening of Miami Store
Neighborhood 7-Eleven stores are typically franchised by local entrepreneurs, who are members of the community in which they operate their stores. The 79th Street open house gives Franchisee DeJacMar Francois an opportunity to meet and greet his new neighbors and customers. As part of the celebration, Mr. Francois will have giveaways for customers!
Visitors will be invited to sign up for 7Rewards® the 7-Eleven customer loyalty platform that rewards customers with a free beverage for every six cups purchased. 7Rewards counts every 7-Eleven beverage – hot or cold, from small to large – served in a 7-Eleven cup toward the seventh free. To participate, customers must use the 7-Eleven's mobile app, available in the iTunes App Store or Google Play, and register as a member.
WHAT: wcj A weekday event with free food, fun, and festivities to celebrate the grand opening of the newest 7-Eleven store in Miami, FL.
WHERE: 690 NW 79th St, Miami FL
WHEN: Thursday, November 2, 11 am – 3 pm
WHO: DeJacMar Francois, 7-Eleven Franchisee
SPECIAL
ACTIVITIES:
• Ribbon-cutting
• Live Remote with Miami's 99 JAMZ
• Giveaways
• Free Samples, $1 Big Bite® all-beef hot dogs, $4 grill items, $5 pizzas, BOGO offers
Grand opening specials continue throughout the month at the new NW 79th St store including $1 Big Bite® all-beef hot dogs, $4 grill items, $5 pizzas, BOGO offers
Contact
EJ Andrews
***@getpushing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse