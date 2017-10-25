News By Tag
RelyMD's Dr. Park to Present on the Value of Telehealth at NC Chamber's Healthcare Conference
The session will focus on the possibilities of telemedicine and cognitive computing, their ability to transform healthcare delivery and the importance of collaboration in their implementation. From after-hours teleconferences between doctors and patients to Watson-based precision care for individuals with cancer and other genetic diseases, technological advancements are slashing costs and improving healthcare value for individuals and employers across the country.
According to Dr. Park, the use of emergency departments and urgent cares, as well as the deployment of EMS resources, for low acuity medical issues is an inefficient and costly use of healthcare resources, yet many patients frequently access healthcare via these forms wcj of care delivery. Dr. Park will share how telemedicine can reduce the unnecessary utilization of these resources.
"In the past, many patients automatically turned to an emergency department, urgent care or EMS call when injury or illness occurred outside of the small window of standard doctor's office hours," said Dr. Park. "Now, telehealth is able to provide them with access to quality healthcare around the clock, reducing the utilization of unnecessary emergency resources and increasing value for all involved."
Dr. Park and Aniline will be present from 11:30 a.m. to noon. More details and event registration are available here (https://ncchamber.net/
