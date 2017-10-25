 
News By Tag
* Telemedicine
* Virtual Health
* North Carolina
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Raleigh
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
31302928272625


RelyMD's Dr. Park to Present on the Value of Telehealth at NC Chamber's Healthcare Conference

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Telemedicine
Virtual Health
North Carolina

Industry:
Health

Location:
Raleigh - North Carolina - US

RALEIGH, N.C. - Oct. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- RelyMD's Dr. Bobby Park, co-founder and director of virtual health at RelyMD, will give a presentation at the North Carolina Chamber's 2017 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at the Washington Duke Inn. Dr. Park will join Reny Aniline with IBM Watson for Genomics in a session titled, "Technology, Telehealth and Value: A Future Look."

The session will focus on the possibilities of telemedicine and cognitive computing, their ability to transform healthcare delivery and the importance of collaboration in their implementation.  From after-hours teleconferences between doctors and patients to Watson-based precision care for individuals with cancer and other genetic diseases, technological advancements are slashing costs and improving healthcare value for individuals and employers across the country.

According to Dr. Park, the use of emergency departments and urgent cares, as well as the deployment of EMS resources, for low acuity medical issues is an inefficient and costly use of healthcare resources, yet many patients frequently access healthcare via these forms wcj of care delivery. Dr. Park will share how telemedicine can reduce the unnecessary utilization of these resources.

"In the past, many patients automatically turned to an emergency department, urgent care or EMS call when injury or illness occurred outside of the small window of standard doctor's office hours," said Dr. Park. "Now, telehealth is able to provide them with access to quality healthcare around the clock, reducing the utilization of unnecessary emergency resources and increasing value for all involved."

Dr. Park and Aniline will be present from 11:30 a.m. to noon.  More details and event registration are available here (https://ncchamber.net/chamber-events/2017-health-care-con...).

Contact
Lindsay Priester, Rountree Communications
***@rickrountree.com
End
Source:RelyMD
Email:***@rickrountree.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Rountree Communications PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 30, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share