Industry News





November 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1
October 2017
313029282726


Productivity Specialist Emily Parks Publishes Book On Redefining Productivity for Greater Success

Technology specialist, business organizer, and certified Evernote Certified Consultant Emily Parks published What Does It Really Mean to "Be Productive" or "Boost Productivity"? Redefine Productivity for Greater Success and Improved Results.
 
 
Productivity Consultant Emily Parks Redefines Productivity in Two New eBooks
Productivity Consultant Emily Parks Redefines Productivity in Two New eBooks
 
RALEIGH, N.C. - Oct. 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Parks shared, "From my viewpoint, productivity is efficiently working to effectively achieve results desired for all elements of life. The emphasis on each element of life fluctuates as priorities change while our efforts in each area can complement the others rather than them competing with one other."

What Does It Really Mean to "Be Productive" or "Boost Productivity"? Redefine Productivity for Greater Success and Improved Results teaches you how to become more productive with six common themes that can be applied to both your professional and personal lives.   This book focuses on teaching you the following six common themes that Parks uses to help her clients boost productivity:

·      Time is a limited resource and needs to be invested wisely;

·      Clarity of priorities enables knowing which goals to tackle when;

·      Proactively planning your efforts boosts success for your goals;

·      Distractions are extremely detrimental to your desired results;

·      It is imperative to utilize all available resources; and

·      Work-life integration is a realistic way to tackle what matters most.

Parks also released Quick & Easy Ways to Boost Productivity: Top 10 Lists to Help You Organize for Successwhere she shares a variety of her favorite Top 10 lists for quick ways to boost your productivity that include apps, limiting distractions, stopping procrastination and more.

To learn more and purchase either ebook: http://organizeforsuccess.biz/resources/.

Parks said, "Each of us has only 1,440 minutes in each day, meaning we have only 525,600 minutes in the year to achieve everything we desire. Time is a limited resource, but we can manage our actions within that allocated time to do all we possibly can. With limited time, it is extremely important to be focused on how we want to use it. Be strategic and proactive about what items you choose to give your limited time. "  In this short video, Parks offers four productivity tips:https://youtu.be/tls8uNfeBao



Parks is also available to help you increase your productivity in a variety of ways including managing email, organizing files, wcj incorporating technology and other productivity tools, physical office organization, workflow processes, business organization structure and more.

Contact Emily at 919-981-6397 or eparks@organizeforsuccess.biz.

Partner with Emily Parks…Make Every Minute Matter! TM

About Organize for Success

The mission of Organize for Success is "Maximize work/life solutions for meaningful results with your very limited time" while our vision is "Make life efficient for time-crunched leaders." Organize for Success provides one on one and team consulting; customized workshops & trainings; workflow processes and how to organize your workspace statewide in North Carolina.

Owner Emily Parks is an Evernote Certified Consultant as well as an Instructor at North Carolina State University's Technology Training Solutions Center. Parks was recognized in the 2015 class of 40 Under 40 Leadership Awards from the Triangle Business Journal. She was also awarded the 2015 Member of the Year from the National Association of Women Business Owners, Greater Raleigh.

