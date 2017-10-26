News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Productivity Specialist Emily Parks Publishes Book On Redefining Productivity for Greater Success
Technology specialist, business organizer, and certified Evernote Certified Consultant Emily Parks published What Does It Really Mean to "Be Productive" or "Boost Productivity"? Redefine Productivity for Greater Success and Improved Results.
What Does It Really Mean to "Be Productive" or "Boost Productivity"?
· Time is a limited resource and needs to be invested wisely;
· Clarity of priorities enables knowing which goals to tackle when;
· Proactively planning your efforts boosts success for your goals;
· Distractions are extremely detrimental to your desired results;
· It is imperative to utilize all available resources; and
· Work-life integration is a realistic way to tackle what matters most.
Parks also released Quick & Easy Ways to Boost Productivity:
To learn more and purchase either ebook: http://organizeforsuccess.biz/
Parks said, "Each of us has only 1,440 minutes in each day, meaning we have only 525,600 minutes in the year to achieve everything we desire. Time is a limited resource, but we can manage our actions within that allocated time to do all we possibly can. With limited time, it is extremely important to be focused on how we want to use it. Be strategic and proactive about what items you choose to give your limited time. " In this short video, Parks offers four productivity tips:https://youtu.be/
Parks is also available to help you increase your productivity in a variety of ways including managing email, organizing files, wcj incorporating technology and other productivity tools, physical office organization, workflow processes, business organization structure and more.
Contact Emily at 919-981-6397 or eparks@organizeforsuccess.biz.
Partner with Emily Parks…Make Every Minute Matter! TM
About Organize for Success
The mission of Organize for Success is "Maximize work/life solutions for meaningful results with your very limited time" while our vision is "Make life efficient for time-crunched leaders." Organize for Success provides one on one and team consulting; customized workshops & trainings; workflow processes and how to organize your workspace statewide in North Carolina.
Owner Emily Parks is an Evernote Certified Consultant as well as an Instructor at North Carolina State University's Technology Training Solutions Center. Parks was recognized in the 2015 class of 40 Under 40 Leadership Awards from the Triangle Business Journal. She was also awarded the 2015 Member of the Year from the National Association of Women Business Owners, Greater Raleigh.
Contact
Emily Parks
919-981-6397
***@organizeforsuccess.biz
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse