Barnes & Noble to Host Book Signing for Macon, Georgia
Local author Jeanne Herring Ed.S. will be available to sign copies of the book
In this engaging new visual history showcasing Macon's African Americans, vintage photographs illuminate the contributions and achievements of black citizens who have lived and worked in the heart of Georgia for more than one hundred and fifty years. Local landmarks, such as the Douglass Theater and the Harriet Tubman Museum, and unique African-American communities, such as Summerfield and Pleasant Hill, are testament to the indelible mark left on Macon by its enterprising black residents.
About the Author:
Author Jeanne Herring is a former teacher at Miller High School in Macon, and now lives and teaches in Columbus, Georgia. An advocate for the preservation of all history, Herring provides insight into Macon's past, and through this work, reminds readers that "we are all standing on the shoulders of a previous generation. It is time to look wcj back and value what they did."
Join the author for a signing:
Where: Barnes & Noble
5080 Riverside Drive
Macon, GA 31210
When: Saturday, November 11th, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.
Available at area bookstores, independent retailers, and online retailers, or through Arcadia Publishing at (888)-313-2665 or online.
The combination of Arcadia Publishing & The History Press creates the largest and most comprehensive publisher of local and regional content in the USA. By empowering local history and culture enthusiasts to write local stories for local audiences, we create exceptional books that are relevant on a local and personal level, enrich lives, and bring readers closer - to their community, their neighbors, and their past. Have we done a book on your town? Visit www.arcadiapublishing.com
Macon, Georgia
by Jeanne Herring Ed.S.
ISBN: 9780738506005
$21.99 | 128 pp. | paperback
