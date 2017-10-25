News By Tag
Top contenders for The English Wedding Awards 2017 are announced
The annual English Wedding Awards 2017 celebrates the hard work of the best professionals and establishments in the English wedding industry. Thousands of nominations were received from the public and the full list of finalists has now been compiled.
Profound Image Photography, Northampton is one of the finalists in the "Photographer of the Year" category. Profound Image Photography will find out if they have managed to win the competition and collect the trophy at the elegant ceremony being held in November.
Clive Hawes of Profound Image Photography said "It is fantastic to have been nominated by my customers. When I first found out I was a finalist, I thought it was some sort of marketing ploy but once I received the complimentary invitation to the awards dinner I realised this was genuine! It's great to have my work recognised in this way."
The English Wedding Awards aim to recognise and reward those within the wedding industry that work towards making your special day perfect, including the caterers that provide delicious reception meals for your wedding, the DJs and bands that add the extra thrill to the atmosphere, the hair and makeup artists that make you look and feel on top of the world, and many others.
The glamorous event promises to be the biggest and most unforgettable night in this year's events calendar. Numerous prestigious accolades will be awarded to the most deserving professionals and businesses, including Wedding Venue of the Year, Caterer of the Year, Photographer of the Year, Specialist Wedding Supplier of the Year and many more.
Irfan Younis, CEO of Creative Oceanic, said: "We are delighted to see so many people getting involved in the second English Wedding Awards. We have had a fantastic response from the public last year at the inaugural ceremony and we are looking forward to welcoming and acknowledging the most dedicated and successful individuals and establishments in a celebration of their tireless work. We would like to wish all the finalists the best of luck."
For more information on Profound Image Photography visit http://www.profoundimage.co.uk
