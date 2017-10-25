KA

--Khaled Awad, the first president of the American Concrete institute from outside the Americas, made his first address as President.Awad spoke at the fall 2017 Concrete Convention and Exposition held at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. The convention theme was "Making Connections"As the leading world authority and resource on concrete, ACI has a long-standing history of bringing together concrete professionals from around the world for the development and dissemination of concrete technology.Awad announced some major strategic accomplishments for ACI and specifically in the Middle East region. "The Gulf Cooperation Council Standardization Organization, known as the GSO, recently signed a cooperation agreement with ACI. Specifically, the agreement provides permission to use the ACI 318 Building Code, the Specifications for Structural Concrete, and Building Code Requirements for Masonry Structures to develop a Gulf Building Code."He further added - "ACI will continue its outreach to the Middle East by participating in the inaugural Big 5 Heavy exhibition and show at the Dubai World Trade Centre in the United Arab Emirates. ACI will present The Concrete Essentials Seminar Series, a two-day educational event to give attendees an in-depth look into topics like concrete durability, repair, and self-consolidating concrete."ACI recently established two Editorial Boards for the Structural and Materials journals. The formation of these Boards will have a paramount impact on concrete research and concrete technology advancement. ACI student competitions have been initiated in Lebanon and Qatar. Similar student competitions will take place in Egypt, India, and Pakistan before year end.After serving a two-year stint as Vice-president, Khaled Awad – Chairman and Founder of ACTS and former Director of Masdar city– was elected as ACI President during the Spring Convention held earlier this year in Detroit, Michigan. Awad is the first ACI member from the Middle East to assume this role.American Concrete Institute is a member-based technical organization headquartered wcj at Michigan. It has almost 20,000 members spanning over 120 countries worldwide. The institute produces the main building codes that are universally adopted in engineering design and concrete construction. ACI has more than 120 technical committees producing guidelines, specifications and reports on various construction subjects. The Institute also runs certification programs for concrete professionals worldwide.Established in 1996, ACTS has become the preferred third-party provider for geotechnical engineering, construction materials testing, and is the local sponsoring group of ACI for its certification programs in the Middle East. It has trained more than 5,000 personnel all over the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, and certified more than 2,000 in the various ACI certification programs. ACTS is currently overseeing the testing and Quality control works in the Kingdom Tower in Jeddah, the Riyadh metro project, the Kuwait Airport and the Qatar world cup stadiums.Shadi Abou AssiInto All Marketing Solutions04/ 4211568