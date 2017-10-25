News By Tag
* Art
* Charity
* Non-profit
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The 10th Annual Art In The Parc Art Event
Artists with Special Needs will display and sell their art at this Amazing Event!
Art in the PARC is a free art show that benefits the Inspired Artist Studios @ PARC, a program at PARC where children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities can fully express their artistic talents. Dozens of emerging artists with special needs will have their unique pieces of art on display and available for purchase at the event. Artists receive 50% of the proceeds from the sale of their one-of-a-kind digital art pieces, jewelry, paintings, unique gifts and much more. Also available this year will be creations by horticulturists working out of PARC in Bloom, a program at PARC created by Leadership St. Petersburg Class of 2013. PARC in Bloom is an inclusive and vocational horticulture program for the adults enrolled wcj in the Life Skills Development program at PARC.
"St. Petersburg is becoming known for its burgeoning arts scene and PARC is honored to have Duke Energy, located in the heart of downtown St. Petersburg, once again host the event", said Karen Higgins, President and CEO of PARC.
Duke Energy is located at 299 1st Avenue North, St. Petersburg, FL. For more information on the 10th Annual Art in the PARC event, please contact Emery Johannes at 727-341-6929 or visit us at http://www.PARC-
About PARC:
PARC is a non-profit organization whose mission is to provide opportunities for children and adults with developmental disabilities to exercise their independence and experience life to the fullest. Established in 1953, PARC currently serves more than 800 individuals in the greater Tampa Bay area.
Contact
Emery Johannes, PARC
727.341.6929, ejohannes@parc-
7277445992
***@bayshoremg.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse