Nerdytec makes you scream! Halloween Special for Amazon release
nerdytec, developer of its patented "Couchmaster" support system today announced the release for Amazon USA. Preorder the new Couchmaster Cycon on Amazon and you will get a scary mask.
The ultimate Couch-Gaming solution
Nerdytec makes you scream! Preorder your COUCHMASTER®
Nerdytec, developer and inventor of its patented "Couchmaster"
With the COUCHMASTER®
Even in its technical structure, the COUCHMASTER®
High-grade materials and the best possible processing standards are a matter of course for nerdytec, and the COUCHMASTER®
Features
• Pleasant materials and quality workmanship ensure maximum comfort
• Sophisticated cable management for comfortable, straight-forward working and gaming
• Lag-free connections thanks to the new USB 3.0 hub with four ports
• Freely positionable case for your mouse, remote control or similar equipment
• Suitable for gamers of any height
• Suitable for right-handed and left-handed gamers alike
• No additional power source required for devices of up to 900 mA
Product Details
• Cushion dimensions: 60x23x19 cm
• Support panel dimensions: 84x35x4 cm
• Maximal inner distance of the cushions: 75 cm
• Materials: leather, leather look, microfiber
• Colours: black, dark gray, red and white
• Number of USB 3.0 interfaces: 4 (3x inside, 1x on the outside of the panel)
• Package contents: support panel, two lateral cushions, mouse case, active USB 3.0 cable (5m), installation manual, Velcro fasteners for peripheral equipment
RRP and Availability
The COUCHMASTER®
It can be ordered from Amazon (http://www.amazon.com/
About nerdytec
Devoted to making PC usage more ergonomic, the company has been developing and improving its patented "Couchmaster"
their products are available worldwide from various distributors and online shops.
Links:
Homepage: https://www.nerdytec.com/?
Amazon.com: https://www.amazon.com/
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/
Youtube: http://www.youtube.com/
Contact
Kristin Riedel
Marketing & PR Director
***@nerdytec.com
