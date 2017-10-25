 
Nerdytec makes you scream! Halloween Special for Amazon release

nerdytec, developer of its patented "Couchmaster" support system today announced the release for Amazon USA. Preorder the new Couchmaster Cycon on Amazon and you will get a scary mask.
 
 
KöLN, Germany - Oct. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- COUCHMASTER® Cycon
The ultimate Couch-Gaming solution

Nerdytec makes you scream! Preorder your COUCHMASTER® Cycon and get a scary surprise
------------------------------

Nerdytec, developer and inventor of its patented "Couchmaster" support system today announced the release for Amazon USA. Preorder a Couchmaster on Amazon.com and you will get a scary mask – First come first serve.

With the COUCHMASTER® Cycon, you can use your computer easily from the comfort of your sofa and bed – work or play games with maximum convenience. Unlike its many competing products, the COUCHMASTER® Cycon is more than just a support panel for your peripheral equipment: it also features two lateral cushions on which the panel rests freely. This patented system improves stability and allows you to adapt your seating individually. Its additional armrests increase your seating comfort considerably while improving your posture and relaxing your muscles. This ensures optimum comfort even during prolonged gaming sessions. Practical side pockets give you extra storage space for all gaming accessories you need.

Even in its technical structure, the COUCHMASTER® Cycon is geared towards maximum comfort: a sophisticated cable management system makes obstructive, messy cables a thing of the past. Simply store your cables inside the support panel and guide them through the cable ducts. An integrated USB 3.0 hub offers four ports for your mouse, keyboard and other peripheral equipment; three of the ports are on the inside of the panel, another on the outside. The supplied active, five-metre USB 3.0 extension cord (expandable up to 10m) allows you to plug the COUCHMASTER® Cycon into your computer comfortably via plug&play in order to operate the USB 3.0 hub without an external power source. Alternatively, you can purchase an additional mains adaptor for active operation.

High-grade materials and the best possible processing standards are a matter of course for nerdytec, and the COUCHMASTER® Cycon boasts supreme quality. Its wcj exclusive leather design and the pleasantly soft, low-maintenance surface materials make the system an extraordinary visual and haptic experience for discerning gamers. The genuine-leather palm rests integrated in the support panel ensure that your hands are in a natural position at all times. Many handy gadgets are available for upgrading the COUCHMASTER® Cycon, including mobile phone or tablet mounts and ashtray.

Features

• Pleasant materials and quality workmanship ensure maximum comfort
• Sophisticated cable management for comfortable, straight-forward working and gaming
• Lag-free connections thanks to the new USB 3.0 hub with four ports
• Freely positionable case for your mouse, remote control or similar equipment
• Suitable for gamers of any height
• Suitable for right-handed and left-handed gamers alike
• No additional power source required for devices of up to 900 mA

Product Details

• Cushion dimensions: 60x23x19 cm
• Support panel dimensions: 84x35x4 cm
• Maximal inner distance of the cushions: 75 cm
• Materials: leather, leather look, microfiber
• Colours: black, dark gray, red and white
• Number of USB 3.0 interfaces: 4 (3x inside, 1x on the outside of the panel)
• Package contents: support panel, two lateral cushions, mouse case, active USB 3.0 cable (5m), installation manual, Velcro fasteners for peripheral equipment

RRP and Availability

The COUCHMASTER® Cycon is available for an RRP of USD 149.
It can be ordered from Amazon (http://www.amazon.com/COUCHMASTER-Cycon-Ergonomic-Couch-G...) or the nerdytec shop (https://www.nerdytec.com/?language=en).

About nerdytec

Devoted to making PC usage more ergonomic, the company has been developing and improving its patented "Couchmaster" support system continuously since 2011. Nerdytec was founded by Chris Mut and Roman Jakob;
their products are available worldwide from various distributors and online shops.

Links:

Homepage: https://www.nerdytec.com/?language=en

Amazon.com: https://www.amazon.com/COUCHMASTER-Cycon-Ergonomic-Couch-Gaming-cushions/dp/B00CCHRJ2Q/ref=sr_1_1?ie=UTF8&qid=1509209404&sr=8-1&keywords=couchmaster

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/couchmaster

Youtube: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q-2spU_cpHM



Contact
Kristin Riedel
Marketing & PR Director
***@nerdytec.com
End
nerdytec UG
Email:***@nerdytec.com Email Verified
