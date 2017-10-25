 
Alexa Publisher Integrates Slack with Audio Dashboards

Afients secure, agile audio dashboards now offer Slack integration to ensure important and timely information is available at a moments notice. Simply ask Alexa for your briefing anytime day or night.
 
 
Voice Changes Everything™
CANTON, Ohio - Oct. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Afients Audio Dashboards now for Amazon Alexa Devices.

We have added Slack integrations to our Agile Audio Dashboards™ — in fact, you can now "mix & match" your audio feeds to extract data from various Slack Channels as well as data from QuickBooks, Highrise, in fact, any datastore that offers a public API (application programming interface).

"Better yet, we can even securely integrate with numerous sources that do not provide an API."  —Jeff Ski Kinsey, Founder

Knowledge Workers face Information Overload today more than ever: You spend 38% of your time searching for information — Across all industries. In fact, this market size is in excess of $58 Billion annually (estimates for 2016). wcj Just as Pull Distribution (aka Lean) is the answer for manufacturing, Audio Dashboards™ cut through the noise and deliver key data on demand. KPIs up to date and at your beck and call with a few softly spoken words. You want what you want when you want it, and you want it secured from origin to delivery.

Our Lean, Agile Audio Dashboards™ are custom designed to meet your demanding requirements. Amazing insights all for the asking from your desk or the factory floor, home, in fact, from just about anywhere you and your smart devices might decide to venture.

Additional insights are now available from our podcast:
https://afients.com/podcast/

