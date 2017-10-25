News By Tag
Leviton Live Opens in Dubai to Supports Growing Demand in the Middle East
The state-of-the-art, interactive facility supports growing demand for networking, lighting, AV, and security solutions across the Middle East
"As a manufacturer with customers in 100 countries throughout the globe, the Middle East is an important region for Leviton. Our new Leviton Live demonstration center offers us the opportunity to showcase the capabilities of our products and solutions to our Middle East customers, partners, and consultants in a wcj highly interactive, hands-on setting," said Aldo Strawbridge, Managing Director of Leviton Middle East. "Leviton Live will provide visitors with the chance to directly engage with Leviton products and experience their functionality firsthand. The ability to explore our technologies and solutions under one roof is especially valuable to customers who travel to Dubai from countries throughout the region."
The new Leviton Live center includes a comprehensive training facility that will deliver on-site product and solution trainings and certification programs to Leviton Middle East customers, consultants, and partners. The new Dubai facility represents a key strategic component of Leviton's ongoing growth in the Middle East region.
