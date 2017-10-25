News By Tag
Club Paradise Palawan Celebrates Halloween 2017
Get ready for a night of fright at a top resort hotel in Coron, Palawan
In the afternoon, fun activities are in store for the kids such as carnival games, face painting sessions and an awesome Trick or Treat around the island. The little ones will likewise enjoy special complimentary snacks and treats as they go along with their afternoon adventure.
In the evening, an exciting Halloween celebration takes place at the beachfront as kids witness the chilling flight of the bats. The guest with the spookiest wcj Halloween costume wins special gifts from Club Paradise Palawan. Cap off the night with a movie screening at the Sand Bar area.
Dinner buffet at the beachfront will start at 7pm. Rates are set at PHP 1,400 nett per adult inclusive of one-round cocktail and PHP 800 nett per child.
For more information, go to http://www.clubparadisepalawan.com/
About Club Paradise Palawan
Club Paradise Palawan is a 19-hectare island resort in Dimakya Island of Coron, dotted along UNESCO's marine sanctuary. The exclusive property features 54 rooms and cottages with scenic views of nature, as well as a spa, restaurant, and two bars. Coron is a haven for the gentle dugong, colorful flora and fauna, and world-class reef and wreck dive sites. Exciting day trip options include Coron Island Tour, Calauit Safari, Bottom Fishing and Island Hopping.
Club Paradise Palawan is one of five properties of The Discovery Leisure Company's portfolio of distinctive hotels and resorts. Get updates through Club Paradise Palawan's official website at http://www.clubparadisepalawan.com.
