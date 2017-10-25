 
Anton Falk Capital Partners upgraded Fitbit, Inc. to "BUY"

Anton Falk Capital Partners upgraded Fitbit, Inc. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report recently released.
 
 
Fitbit, Inc.
Fitbit, Inc.
 
ZURICH, Switzerland - Oct. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- Anton Falk Capital Partners upgraded Fitbit, Inc. this Monday, October 30th, from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report recently released. The company currently has a $6.68 target price on this technology company's stock. Anton Falk's target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.09% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on Fitbit, Inc.

September 13th - Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fitbit from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating;

August 2nd - Stifel Nicolaus set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fitbit and gave the company a "hold" rating;

August 3rd - Deutsche Bank AG dropped their price objective on shares of Fitbit from $6.50 to $5.50 and set a "hold" rating for the company;

August 3rd- Benchmark Co. reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Fitbit

August 4th- Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares the company

The company have been rated the stock with a "Sell" rating by four analysts, "Hold" rating by fourteen and eight have given a "Buy" rating on the company's stock. Fitbit's average rating is "Hold" with an average target price of $7.45

Fitbit:  is an American company headquartered wcj in San Francisco, California, known for its products of the same name, which are activity trackers, wireless-enabled wearable technology devices that measure data such as the number of steps walked, heart rate, quality of sleep, steps climbed, and other personal metrics involved in fitness. The first product released was the Fitbit Tracker. Some evidence has found that the use of similar devices results in less weight loss rather than more.

For further information visit: http://www.antonfalk.com

