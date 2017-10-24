 
Industry News





Jazz guitarist and singer Jay Soto will be performing in Scottsdale for First Friday Scot

 
 
22406109_902363486579403_4481760174204695837_n-2
PHOENIX - Oct. 30, 2017 - PRLog -- The Corley Group, LLC has announced their next "First Friday Scottsdale" event to include a live performance by the multi-talented singer and musician Jay Soto. Jay Soto is known for his high-octane, but "smooth" guitar sound on such hits like "Slammin'" and "Stay Awhile" and appeared on the television show "Sex and the City."

Jay Soto has spent virtually a life-time honing his craft as a vocalist, guitarist, pianist, songwriter, producer and performer. He's performed and recorded with some of the biggest names in the industry including Jeff Lorber, Jeffrey Osborne, Paul Brown, Craig Chaquico, Everette Harp, Eric Darius, Gregg Karukas, Candy Dulfer, Euge Groove, wcj Acoustic Alchemy, Boney James, Michael Lington.

Taking place at BLK Live located in Scottsdale, AZ, Jay Soto will be joined on stage by two-time Grammy Award winning bass player, Mel Brown. Mel Brown has shared the stage and/or collaborated on recordings with top hit artists including Marc Anthony, George Benson, Jennifer Hudson and Gladys Knight  Mel Brown & Friends is an instrumental keyboard trio of adult contemporary and smooth jazz which can also expand to include guitar, sax, and vocals.

The Corley Group, LLC is a Scottsdale, Arizona-based entertainment and events company creating and promoting monthly performances for upscale audiences.  Concerts have included Grammy award nominated R&B singer, Chanté Moore, multi-platinum selling group NeXT, contemporary jazz musician Max V and DJ Shell of LA keeping the crowd moving with a blend of hip-hop, R&B, and jazz.

For tickets and information for this show or other events, view the website www.thecorleygroupllc.com or call 480.455.2641.

