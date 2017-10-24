News By Tag
Jazz guitarist and singer Jay Soto will be performing in Scottsdale for First Friday Scot
Jay Soto has spent virtually a life-time honing his craft as a vocalist, guitarist, pianist, songwriter, producer and performer. He's performed and recorded with some of the biggest names in the industry including Jeff Lorber, Jeffrey Osborne, Paul Brown, Craig Chaquico, Everette Harp, Eric Darius, Gregg Karukas, Candy Dulfer, Euge Groove, wcj Acoustic Alchemy, Boney James, Michael Lington.
Taking place at BLK Live located in Scottsdale, AZ, Jay Soto will be joined on stage by two-time Grammy Award winning bass player, Mel Brown. Mel Brown has shared the stage and/or collaborated on recordings with top hit artists including Marc Anthony, George Benson, Jennifer Hudson and Gladys Knight Mel Brown & Friends is an instrumental keyboard trio of adult contemporary and smooth jazz which can also expand to include guitar, sax, and vocals.
The Corley Group, LLC is a Scottsdale, Arizona-based entertainment and events company creating and promoting monthly performances for upscale audiences. Concerts have included Grammy award nominated R&B singer, Chanté Moore, multi-platinum selling group NeXT, contemporary jazz musician Max V and DJ Shell of LA keeping the crowd moving with a blend of hip-hop, R&B, and jazz.
For tickets and information for this show or other events, view the website www.thecorleygroupllc.com or call 480.455.2641.
