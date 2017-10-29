News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Tears Of July Independent film
Tears Of July is selected into two film festivals with their concept trailer
The cast is made up of local people in the Alabama area. Maynard Productions states that it will make all films using local people to offer a chance to people who may not ordinarily have a chance at something big.
Tears of July will go on through various festivals through out the world before the release next summer. The film, similar to the book, captures the highs and the lows of the life of Robert Wakins. Robert loses his wife in a tragic accident and depression sets in. He turns to alcohol. His friends have to team up to save him. The story includes dealing with the depression, alcohol and suicide.
Their facebook page already has over 16,000 likes.
Check it out at www.facebook.com/
The website for them is www.maynardproductions.com
Media Contact
Curtis Maynard
curtis@maynardproductions.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Oct 29, 2017