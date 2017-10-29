Tears Of July Independent film

Tears Of July is selected into two film festivals with their concept trailer

Curtis Maynard

curtis@maynardproductions.com

-- Tears Of July is set to be filmed by Maynard Productions by end of the year. Maynard Productions created a concept trailer for the film, and submitted it to several film festivals. Two film festivals, The Los Angeles Film Festival, and The Festigious International Film Festival, selected the trailer for the festival. The Festivals take place in November. Maynard Productions also have a book for the film set to be sold on Amazon in the coming days. wcj The film is set to release in the summer of 2018.The cast is made up of local people in the Alabama area. Maynard Productions states that it will make all films using local people to offer a chance to people who may not ordinarily have a chance at something big.Tears of July will go on through various festivals through out the world before the release next summer. The film, similar to the book, captures the highs and the lows of the life of Robert Wakins. Robert loses his wife in a tragic accident and depression sets in. He turns to alcohol. His friends have to team up to save him. The story includes dealing with the depression, alcohol and suicide.Their facebook page already has over 16,000 likes.Check it out at www.facebook.com/tearsofjuly.The website for them is www.maynardproductions.com