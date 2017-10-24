News By Tag
87th Annual Monterey History & Art Association's La Merienda event to be held on June 2, 2018
Monterey's 248th birthday celebration "La Merienda", the City's oldest and very significant annual event, will be held on Saturday, June 2, 2018, from 11:15 am to 3 pmin the Memory Garden on Custom House Plaza. For the past 87 years, the Monterey History & Art Association has hosted this community fiesta to commemorate the founding of the City of Monterey when in 1770 Father Junipero Serra and Captain Gaspar de Portola celebrated with a picnic overlooking the Monterey Bay.
The OLD FISHERMAN'S GROTTO CHEFS and the VIP Merienda Barbeque Committee will once again create La Merienda's BBQ BUFFET EXTRAVAGANZA, a five star culinary experience that includes Certified Angus Beef New York Steak, BBQ chicken breast, mild Italian sausage, salmon, sauteed shrimp scamp, Paella and more delicious accompaniments and a few culinary surprises. This mouthwatering feast will be followed by our traditional dessert, a beautiful multi-layered birthday cake decorated with roses, from Layers Bakery.
La Merienda features Master of Ceremonies David Marzetti and outstanding entertainment by local legend and Accordion player extraordinaire Mike Marotta Jr. & his special guests, mariachis and folkorico dancers. Gallant dons, donas and senoritas in 18th century costumes will be the order of the day at this festive "Californio"
Children and grandchildren of attendees 4 to11 years old may celebrate with their very own "La Merienda para los Ninos" held concurrently at the MHAA/Stanton Center, featuring a full program of activities including participation in the cake ceremony. All guests are also welcome to dress in 18th century costume.
Community Members are invited to Host a Party Within the Party!
La Merienda can be described as a "party within a party" with uniquely decorated hosted tables. Attendees invite friends, don a costume, decorate a table, and have fun at this festive event! Local companies are encouraged to purchase a table for their staff or special customers. Or, just come for the celebration, join a table and make some new friends. Meet elected officials, military leaders, and local dignitaries at this not-to-be-missed annual event! This outstanding party attracts over 500 people each year. Monterey History & Art Association (MHAA) has hosted this party for the last 87 years and all proceeds go towards supporting Monterey's history and arts programs. For further information, go to montereyhistoryandart.org or call (831) 372-2311 (tel:%28831%29%
At a Glance:
What: 87th Annual La Merienda Celebration - City of Monterey's 248th birthday party features a BARBECUE BUFFET EXTRAVAGANZA by Old Fisherman's Grotto Chefs and the VIP Merienda Barbecue Committee who will create a five-star culinary experience featuring Certified Angus Beef New York steak, BBQ chicken breast, mild Italian sausage, salmon, sauteed scampi shrimp, Paella, complemented by 3 salad choices: mixed greens, pasta, and fruit salad, fire roasted sweet corn, fresh-made chili beans, fresh grilled garlic bread, fresh-made salsa and more. Included with the meal are complimentary wine, beer, coffee, tea and soft drinks. The mouth-watering feast is followed by the traditional outstanding dessert, a beautiful multi-layered birthday cake from Layers Bakery donated by Tina Del Piero and Lynn Tomlinson and decorated with fresh roses by Jackie Craghead.
This festive event includes Master of Ceremony David Marzetti, entertainment by musicians including Accordian player extraordinaire Mike Marotta, Jr. & special guests, mariachis, and folklorico dancers, gallant dons and donas, and lovely senoritas. The barbecue committee headed by Chris Shake is composed of local elected officials and well-known community members that prepare and serve the food at this event. There will also be a Silent Auction and 50/50 drawing. All guests are also welcome to dress in 18th century costume (optional).
When: Saturday, June 2, 2018 from 11:15 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Where: Memory Garden, 20 Custom House Plaza, Monterey, CA 93940 (Enter La Merienda at the Memory Garden Gate near the entrance to Peter B's.)
Parking: With the purchase of a ticket, FREE PARKING will be available in the City of Monterey's WEST GARAGE parking lot on Franklin Street behind the Wells Fargo Bank. Your free parking pass will be given to you upon check in at the Memory Garden Gate as you enter La Merienda. Additional paid parking is available in the Waterfront parking lot adjacent to Monterey's Old Fisherman's Wharf or in the parking lot on Scott Street above Pacific Street.
Tickets: Tickets will be available soon to be purchased online
at www.museumofmonterey.org/
Important: Limited seating. Paid reservations strongly encouraged. Send checks to P.O. Box 1415, Monterey, CA 93942 by May 27; on-line payments by credit card at museumofmonterey.org/
Companies can become a sponsor for $750 and receive sponsor recognition. Our 2017 valued sponsors were Monterey County Bank, 1st Capital Bank, Rabobank, Fenton and Keller, Anthony Lombardo & Associates, Cannery Row Company, Mahoney & Associates, Mission Linen and Monterey Bay Restaurant Equipment and the media sponsors are KSBW TV, 90.3 FM KAZU Radio and The Monterey Herald.
More Information:
