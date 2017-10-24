News By Tag
Monterey holds "Christmas on the Wharf" festivities during December 2017
Monterey Fisherman's Wharf Association is proud to sponsor and hold its 2nd Annual "Christmas on the Wharf" Weekend festivities on Old Fisherman's Wharf in Monterey, California featuring great holiday entertainment, a dazzling array of beautiful holiday lights and decorations, a 19-foot Christmas tree, free sweet treats, free Santa "meet and greet" visits, photo ops with Santa and lovely holiday princesses and much more!
Beginning Friday, December 1st through Sunday, December 17th, on Friday evenings from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., Saturdays from 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m., families are encouraged to come meet Santa and create wonderful memories with free Santa visits at his "house" and have a photo op for kids and family. Christmas holiday princesses will also be on hand to greet the children and for photo ops on Fridays from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., on Saturdays from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. and on Sundays from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. There will also be a toy drop at Santa's house for Salvation Army.
Each weekend, there will be complimentary hot chocolate, coffee, hot apple cider and cookies (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) at the Wharf tent courtesy of Fisherman's Wharf Association and Old Fisherman's Grotto. There will also be free drawings for a dinner for two and more. Christmas carolers and live entertainment will also be featured each weekend. And, there will be great Christmas shopping, dining, whale watching, fishing, watching marine life and more fun this holiday season on the Wharf.
The Wharf businesses will be beautifully decorated with lots of colorful holiday lights and a majestic lit Christmas tree. Ice Skating By the Bay and the Dali17 at the Museum of Monterey will be available for visits in the adjacent Custom House Plaza.
On December 8th and 9th and 10th, the Wharf will be a stop off during the Christmas in the Adobes tours in downtown Monterey.
Many of the restaurants, stores and other businesses are open 365-days a year and you can celebrate your special holidays at the Wharf.
There will also be many Christmas specials provided by Wharf merchants:
About Monterey's Old Fisherman's Wharf
Monterey's Old Fisherman's Wharf was designated as the #1 most visited attraction in Monterey County in a recent study conducted by the Monterey County Convention and Visitor's Bureau.
Monterey's Old Fisherman's Wharf is open 365 days a year including during the holidays (holiday schedule is on the events page on www.montereywharf.com). Visitors to Monterey's Old Fisherman's Wharf will want to plan their visit to include lunch or dinner at one of the many Wharf restaurants. A visit wcj to the beautiful Monterey Peninsula just isn't complete without a rendezvous with Old Fisherman's Wharf in downtown Monterey that was built in 1845 for regular passenger and freight service. Known as the "Monterey Bay Whale Watching Capital of the World™" and a top destination of visitors from around the world, Monterey's Old Fisherman's Wharf provides a wide array of award-winning dining, shopping, live theater, special events, whale watching, bay cruises, a glass bottom boat, marine life, fishing and sailing, and strolling leisurely in a gorgeous setting overlooking the Monterey Bay.
Savor delicious cuisine at a myriad of fabulous restaurants featuring stunning views and award-winning Italian food, sustainable seafood, grass-fed steaks, including the region's famous clam chowder and calamari. Enjoy salt water taffy, homemade chocolates, caramel apples, cotton candy and many other yummy treats. View sea otters, sea lions, harbor seals, dolphins, whales, sea birds and other wildlife "up close and personal" that also share the Wharf. Watch people who have gone out and caught their own fish on the local and chartered fishing boats return with their own "catch of the day".
Celebrate the first location in Monterey County where tender abalone was cooked and served in a restaurant. Check out the many fun shops to find the perfect memento of your visit and a variety of unique gifts. Enjoy the exquisite views and the "best place to walk and people watch" in Monterey County!
Situated near downtown Monterey, Old Fisherman's Wharf is conveniently located along the Monterey Bay Recreation Trail and has plenty of nearby parking.
