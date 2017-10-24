News By Tag
Poets Tom Savage and Don Yorty Read at Park Plaza Restaurant,Sat, 11/18
Saturday, November 18 at 2:30 p.m.
TOM SAVAGE
DON YORTY
@ Park Plaza Restaurant (PLEASE NOTE THAT WE WILL NOT BE IN THE BACK ROOM THAT DAY. )
220 Cadman Plaza West near Clark St.and Pineapple Walk
Brooklyn, NY 11201
718 - 596 - 5900
Subways:
Take the A or C to High Street, 2 or 3 to Clark Street
R to Court Street
4 or to 5 Borough Hall
For more directions:
Please check the MTA's "The Weekender" for all transit updates.
http://web.mta.info/
$5 Donation – plus Food/Drink - Open-Mic
Curated by Patricia Carragon
FACEBOOK INVITE:
pcarragon@gmail.com
brownstonepoets.blogspot.com/
patriciacarragon8.wordpress.com/
en-gb.facebook.com/
Bios:
Tom Savage is the author of wcj eleven books of poetry including Sonnets, Mostly (135 collaborations with Bill Kushner); Afghanistan:
Don Yorty is a poet and garden activist who helped win the battle to establish community gardens in the East Village, NYC. His poetry collections include A Few Swimmers Appear and Poet Laundromat, and he has video-documented the work of hundreds of poets through his blog, donyorty.com. His work appears in Little Caesar, Out of This World, An Anthology of the Poetry of the St. Mark's Poetry Project, 1966-1991, (Crown), LiVE MAG!, Literati Quarterly, The Brooklyn Rail, and others. His novel, What Night Forgets, was published by Herodias Press. He lives in New York City.
Contact
Patricia Carragon
Patricia Carragon
End
