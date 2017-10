Poets Tom Savage and Don Yorty Read at Park Plaza Restaurant,Sat, 11/18

Brooklyn Bridge

Brownstone Poets presents
Saturday, November 18 at 2:30 p.m.
TOM SAVAGE
DON YORTY
@ Park Plaza Restaurant (PLEASE NOTE THAT WE WILL NOT BE IN THE BACK ROOM THAT DAY.)
220 Cadman Plaza West near Clark St.
and Pineapple Walk
Brooklyn, NY 11201
718 - 596 - 5900
Subways:
Take the A or C to High Street, 2 or 3 to Clark Street
R to Court Street
4 or to 5 Borough Hall
$5 Donation – plus Food/Drink - Open-Mic
Curated by Patricia Carragon

Bios:
Tom Savage is the author of eleven books of poetry including Sonnets, Mostly (135 collaborations with Bill Kushner); Afghanistan: From Herat to Balkh and Back Again (Fly By Night Press, 2015); Brainlifts (Straw Gate Books, 2008) Political Conditions/Physical States (United Artists Books) and many others. He has taught twice at The Poetry Project. His poetry has appeared in The New York Times, Tamarind, Hanging Loose, Brevitas, Wryting-L, and many others print and online journals. His plays have been done at The Poetry Project and at Medicine Show Theater. He is also an amateur classical singer.

Don Yorty is a poet and garden activist who helped win the battle to establish community gardens in the East Village, NYC. His poetry collections include A Few Swimmers Appear and Poet Laundromat, and he has video-documented the work of hundreds of poets through his blog, donyorty.com. His work appears in Little Caesar, Out of This World, An Anthology of the Poetry of the St. Mark's Poetry Project, 1966-1991, (Crown), LiVE MAG!, Literati Quarterly, The Brooklyn Rail, and others. His novel, What Night Forgets, was published by Herodias Press. He lives in New York City.