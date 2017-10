G10 Coin - Introduces Blockchain 2.0

G10 Coin's vision is to become the first and only globally endorsed digital currency.

Pre ICO begins 1st Nov 17

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Cryptocurrency

• Blockchain

• Bitcoin Industry:

• Technology Location:

• Tokyo - Tokyo - Japan Subject:

• Services

End

-- Blockchain 2.0 has arrived with the advent of the G10 Coin and ecosystem, which will be the official global digital currency.The Pre-ICO commences on the 1st November 2017 at 8am UTC,G10 has been specifically designed with embedded A.I, security and governanceprinciples at its core. In particular:• The G10 system of governance encourages the active involvement of allstakeholders, including regulators/ central banks whilst remaining decentralised.• The protocol embedded AI and self amending characteristics will excel G10'sevolution and prevent the problem of forking that is increasingly commonamongst other cryptos.• Enhanced wallet security to address current weaknesses, with a view toreinforcing with quantum encryption. G10 addresses the deficiencies inherent toexisting methods of holding and storing cryptocurrency, which is usuallyperceived wcj as one of the main factors limiting the adoption of blockchaintechnology.G10 is creating the global decentralised currency and ecosystem for blockchain.Sakai Tokugawa, creator of G10 commented, "One of the fundamental limitations toexisting decentralised blockchain technology is the lack of official endorsement andglobal consensus. G10 aims to encourage global endorsement and protocol acceptance through the collaboration with all stakeholders"G10 believes that by engaging and partnering with the regulators and marketparticipants on a continuing basis, it can achieve its goals without compromising thedecentralised characteristics on which the blockchain was originally founded.Sakai continued, "G10's vision is to become the first and only globally endorsed digital currency. We will aim to facilitate the active involvement of governments andgovernmental bodies without becoming politicised whilst enabling stakeholders toparticipate in the evolution of the protocol and G10 Coin itself."After a successful initial funding round earlier this year, the Pre-ICO for G10 Coin begins 1st November 2017 at 8am UTC for a period of 30 days. An early investor incentive of 40% will apply during the Pre-ICO period with the initial availability of G10 Coins (GTX) capped.To learn more visit the G10 Coin website.- ENDS -Email: info@G10coin.comWeb: https://www.G10coin.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/ G10Coin