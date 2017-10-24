News By Tag
G10 Coin - Introduces Blockchain 2.0
G10 Coin's vision is to become the first and only globally endorsed digital currency.
The Pre-ICO commences on the 1st November 2017 at 8am UTC,
G10 has been specifically designed with embedded A.I, security and governance
principles at its core. In particular:
• The G10 system of governance encourages the active involvement of all
stakeholders, including regulators/ central banks whilst remaining decentralised.
• The protocol embedded AI and self amending characteristics will excel G10's
evolution and prevent the problem of forking that is increasingly common
amongst other cryptos.
• Enhanced wallet security to address current weaknesses, with a view to
reinforcing with quantum encryption. G10 addresses the deficiencies inherent to
existing methods of holding and storing cryptocurrency, which is usually
perceived wcj as one of the main factors limiting the adoption of blockchain
technology.
G10 is creating the global decentralised currency and ecosystem for blockchain.
Sakai Tokugawa, creator of G10 commented, "One of the fundamental limitations to
existing decentralised blockchain technology is the lack of official endorsement and
global consensus. G10 aims to encourage global endorsement and protocol acceptance through the collaboration with all stakeholders"
G10 believes that by engaging and partnering with the regulators and market
participants on a continuing basis, it can achieve its goals without compromising the
decentralised characteristics on which the blockchain was originally founded.
Sakai continued, "G10's vision is to become the first and only globally endorsed digital currency. We will aim to facilitate the active involvement of governments and
governmental bodies without becoming politicised whilst enabling stakeholders to
participate in the evolution of the protocol and G10 Coin itself."
After a successful initial funding round earlier this year, the Pre-ICO for G10 Coin begins 1st November 2017 at 8am UTC for a period of 30 days. An early investor incentive of 40% will apply during the Pre-ICO period with the initial availability of G10 Coins (GTX) capped.
To learn more visit the G10 Coin website.
Email: info@G10coin.com
Web: https://www.G10coin.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/
