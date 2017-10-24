 
Industry News





Session II auction of the Portzline Collections of high-end costume jewelry will be held Nov. 6th

Session II of the Portzline Collections – a spectacular single-owner collection of high-end costume jewelry from designers such as MB Boucher, Corocraft, Reja, Mazer, Trifari & TKF, Eisenberg, Nettie Rosenstein and others - will be held Nov. 6th.
 
 
Leo Glass sea horse jelly belly and coral branch pin brooch with rhinestones.
Leo Glass sea horse jelly belly and coral branch pin brooch with rhinestones.
 
INDIANAPOLIS - Oct. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Session II of the Portzline Collections – a spectacular single-owner collection of high-end costume jewelry from designers such as MB Boucher, Corocraft, Reja, Mazer, Trifari & TKF, Eisenberg, Nettie Rosenstein, DeRosa, Mosell, DuJay, Sandor and Hattie Carnegie – will be held on Monday, November 6th, by Ripley Auctions, online and in the gallery.

Session II will comprise 239 lots, most of them lovely pins and brooches, plus some jewelry sets and other items. The auction will get underway promptly at 3 pm Central time. Ripley Auctions' gallery is located at 2764 East 55th Place in Indianapolis. Online bidding will be facilitated by Invaluable.com. Phone and absentee bids will be accepted.

Session I of the Portzline Collections was held October 9th, also by Ripley Auctions. More sales are planned after Session II; Session III is already slated for Monday, December 11th. Further dates for additional sessions will be announced for 2018 around the turn of the year. That's how vast and all-encompassing the collection is. It would have been impractical to sell it all at once.

"I am thrilled at the opportunity to document each piece in the collection from the extremely rare to the most well-known," said Andrea Hastings of Ripley Auctions. "They are all significant, and they were assembled together with purpose. We are so proud to be able to be able to steward this extraordinary collection on. It is, and will remain, legendary in the jewelry collecting world."

Top lots from the October 9th Session I sale included a Trifari 'Alfred Philippe' pave and enamel crane (or bird) on a large faceted aquamarine crystal jewel pond and water lilies ($4,250); an MB Boucher Chinese dragon pave and metallic enameled figural pin ($3,500); and a Mazer giant enamel and rhinestone tiger lily with lady bug brooch ($2,250). Prices include buyer's premium.

Session II promises to be just as exciting. Expected top lots include a Leo Glass sea horse jelly belly and coral branch pin brooch with spangled enamel and pave rhinestones (est. $4,000-$6,000); an MB Boucher octopus figural pin brooch with blue and yellow enamel rhinestones (est. $3,000-$4,000); and an MB Boucher World War II patriotic French Air Force bomber airplane pin with metallic enamel (est. $3,000-$4,000). All three lots are exceedingly scarce.

Additional offerings from Leo Glass will include a lily pad jelly belly pond pin brooch with green enamel and gold wash (est. $1,200-$1,500). Also sold will be a DeRosa strawberry necklace with enamel leaves, pave and red rhinestones (est. $400-$600); and an Eisenberg sterling vermeil mermaid figural pin brooch with blue crystal jewels (est. $1,000-$2,000).

Trifari 'Alfred Philippe' pieces will feature a pave enamel swan with aquamarine crystal jewel (est. $1,500-$2,500); a large tree frog figural pin clip with pink jewel belly and blue enamel (est. $1,500-$2,000); and a Jewels of Fantasy willow tree pin brooch with crimson enamel, red and green cabochons, and colorless rhinestones (est. $1,000-$2,000). Also from Trifari is a demi lune floral bracelet with green enamel and pink crystal jewels and rhinestones (est. $1,500-$2,500).

Two pieces from Mosell of New York carry identical estimates of $500-$700 and both are very rare. One is a Salvador Dali-esque surrealist gilt bird with a heart on mirror jewelry set (pin clip and earrings); the other is a Pharaoh Egyptian figural pin clip. That piece is the wcj rarer of the two.

Also up for bid in Session II will be a Sandor dolphin jelly belly fish pin clip with pave rhinestones and purple and red enamel (est. $1,200-$1,500); and a Coro Craft / Corocraft 'Adolph Katz' sterling vermeil Persian man on horseback pin brooch with enamel and pave rhinestones (est. $500-$700). The full catalog may be viewed now, at www.Invaluable.com.

Ripley Auctions offers complete auction services, for estates, collections and personal property for individuals, heirs, executors, other legal representatives and commercial clients. The firm is a state of the art global marketplace achieving results for arts, antiques, jewelry and memorabilia.

Ripley Auctions is always accepting quality consignments for future auctions. To inquire about consigning, you may call (317) 251-5635 or, you can e-mail them at sales@ripleyauctions.com.

To learn more about Ripley Auctions and Session II of the Portzline Collections, planned for Monday, November 6th, at 3 pm Central time, visit them online at www.RipleyAuctions.com.

         #  #  #  #

