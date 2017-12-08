 
News By Tag
* Neon Art Gallery
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Raleigh
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
30292827262524


Signs of the Times: a single lady's life in neon

December 8, 2017 at Glas, 1053 East Whitaker Mill Road, Suite 125, Raleigh, NC 27604
 
RALEIGH, N.C. - Oct. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Last January artist Danielle James moved to Raleigh to start an apprenticeship in neon at Glas studio. She settled in and did what any other modern single woman would do. Signing up for OKCupid and Tinder accounts. After a cornucopia of good, bad and baffling interactions she decided to combine the resulting 30+ dates and online messages with her neon work. Signs of the times is an investigation into the current state of courtship in the 21st century.

Danielle is a native Delawarean, neon artist, metalsmith, and curator. She has her BFA and MFA in metalsmithing and jewelry design from Millersville University and East Carolina University respectively. Her work has been published internationally in Narrative Jewelry: Tales from the Toolbox, SupBrooch: brooches made for and worn by men, and SMALT ve vytvarne tvorbe. Other honors include 3rd place wcj at The World Championship Belt Buckle Competition, and 3rd place at the Handcrafted exhibition at the Imperial Centre in Rocky Mount NC.

Glas - 1053 East Whitaker Mill Road - Suite 125 - Raleigh, NC 27604

December 8, 2017, 6:00 pm - midnight

http://www.glas.work

Media Contact
Nate Sheaffer
19193952759
nate@glas.work
End
Source:
Email:***@glas.work Email Verified
Tags:Neon Art Gallery
Industry:Arts
Location:Raleigh - North Carolina - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Glas News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share