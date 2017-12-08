Signs of the Times: a single lady's life in neon

December 8, 2017 at Glas, 1053 East Whitaker Mill Road, Suite 125, Raleigh, NC 27604

-- Last January artist Danielle James moved to Raleigh to start an apprenticeship in neon at Glas studio. She settled in and did what any other modern single woman would do. Signing up for OKCupid and Tinder accounts. After a cornucopia of good, bad and baffling interactions she decided to combine the resulting 30+ dates and online messages with her neon work. Signs of the times is an investigation into the current state of courtship in the 21st century.Danielle is a native Delawarean, neon artist, metalsmith, and curator. She has her BFA and MFA in metalsmithing and jewelry design from Millersville University and East Carolina University respectively. Her work has been published internationally in Narrative Jewelry: Tales from the Toolbox, SupBrooch: brooches made for and worn by men, and SMALT ve vytvarne tvorbe. Other honors include 3rd place wcj at The World Championship Belt Buckle Competition, and 3rd place at the Handcrafted exhibition at the Imperial Centre in Rocky Mount NC.Glas - 1053 East Whitaker Mill Road - Suite 125 - Raleigh, NC 27604December 8, 2017, 6:00 pm - midnight