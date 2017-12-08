News By Tag
Signs of the Times: a single lady's life in neon
December 8, 2017 at Glas, 1053 East Whitaker Mill Road, Suite 125, Raleigh, NC 27604
Danielle is a native Delawarean, neon artist, metalsmith, and curator. She has her BFA and MFA in metalsmithing and jewelry design from Millersville University and East Carolina University respectively. Her work has been published internationally in Narrative Jewelry: Tales from the Toolbox, SupBrooch: brooches made for and worn by men, and SMALT ve vytvarne tvorbe. Other honors include 3rd place wcj at The World Championship Belt Buckle Competition, and 3rd place at the Handcrafted exhibition at the Imperial Centre in Rocky Mount NC.
Glas - 1053 East Whitaker Mill Road - Suite 125 - Raleigh, NC 27604
December 8, 2017, 6:00 pm - midnight
http://www.glas.work
Media Contact
Nate Sheaffer
19193952759
nate@glas.work
