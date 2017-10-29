League of Women Voters of PBC to Feature Pianist Copeland Davis at Annual Luncheon

Copeland Davis

-- League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County to Host ALL THAT JAZZ, Annual Fundraising Luncheon Featuring Acclaimed Pianist Copeland Davis on Sunday, October 29 in Lake Worth(West Palm Beach, FL – October 18, 2017) The League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County is inviting friends and supporters to its annual fundraising luncheon:Sunday, October 29 in Lake WorthALL THAT JAZZWith Pianist Copeland DavisThe League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County will host the annual fundraising luncheon from 1 to 3 pm at the Atlantis Country Club, 190 Atlantis Blvd. in Lake Worth.Entertainment will be provided by acclaimed jazz pianist Copeland Davis, who earned a standing ovation when he made his debut on the Tonight Show, hosted an Emmy Award-winning special on PBS, appeared three times with Burt Reynolds on ABC TV's B.L. Stryker, and was inducted into The International Who's Who in Music and The Las Vegas Entertainers Hall of Fame in 2014.In his musical career, according to Town-Crier, Davis has opened for such stars as Aretha Franklin, Marilyn McCoo & Billy Davis, Jr., Smokey Robinson, Florence Henderson, Robert Klein, Alan King, Sandy Duncan, the Smothers Brothers and Ramsey Lewis.The keyboard is his kingdom. Copeland Davis can appear as a jazz pianist, but he can send his instrument into the pop, rock or classical ends of the spectrum. What makes him outstanding is that he wcj is comfortable in all phases. When Copeland plays, watch his fingers! They dance across the keyboard with a fast, strong pace, then they back off in a soft, graceful and almost quiet serenade that fills the soul with beautiful music.Luncheon tickets are $45 per person. The luncheon promises great conversation, good food, fantastic music and even a fun raffle of luxury gift bags. RSVPs are requested online at www.lwvpbc.org or by calling 561-968.4123.About the League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County:The League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County is a nonpartisan political organization of women and men of all ages and backgrounds, encouraging informed and active participation in government through education and advocacy. The League of Women Voters of the United States believes that voting is a fundamental citizen right that must be guaranteed. For more information, please visit www.lwvpbc.org or www.facebook.com/lwvpbc.Available for Interview:Keeter Martinsonkeetnpb@aol.comMedia Contact:Gary SchweikhartPR-BS, Inc.561.756.4298gary@pr-bs.net