 
News By Tag
* Gut Health
* Weight Loss
* Functional Medicine
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Charleston
  South Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
30292827262524


Rhett Women's Center Hosts Food is Medicine Event with Le Creuset Atelier

Rhett Women's Center invites guests to join them on November 18th @ 9:00 AM for a cooking series at Le Creuset Atelier. Attendees will enjoy gut healthy recipes, tastings, meal planning and more.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Gut Health
* Weight Loss
* Functional Medicine

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Charleston - South Carolina - US

Subject:
* Events

CHARLESTON, S.C. - Oct. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Join Rhett Women's Center for a Food is Medicine Event. The event will be held at The Le Creuset Atelier, the Le Creuset of America's North American Headquarters, 116 Ripley Point Drive, Charleston, SC 29407 on Saturday, November 18th 9:00 AM – 11:00 AM.

Attendees will enjoy gut healthy recipes, tastings, meal planning and tips from Gene Blake and Erin Copenhaver in the state-of-the-art demo kitchen. PLUS Attendees receive 25% off the "Gut Healthy" supplement packs delivered to your home.

There are many common things in society that impact gut health (antibiotics, pesticides, stress). RWC's Microbiome Health program gives patients the tools needed to rebuild and strengthen the gut, and therefore  overall health. By working through RWC's program, patients will begin to develop sustainable, long-lasting lifestyle changes.  The cost of the event is $50 per person (non-refundable). Entry fee can be applied toward participation in the Microbiome Group program inclusive of 4 bi-weekly sessions to heal leaky gut and build gut resilience.

To learn more,  Register Here (http://www.rhettwomenscenter.com/microbiome-event/) or call 843.375.2210.

Rhett Women's Center is a full-service gynecology (http://www.rhettwomenscenter.com/gynecology/) office specializing in the comprehensive treatment of women of all ages from adolescence to menopause. wcj Solely focused on women's health, patients enjoy quality time with their provider without the typical OB practice wait times. From gynecology services such as abnormal menstrual bleeding, Bioidentical Hormone Optimization (http://www.rhettwomenscenter.com/hormones/the-best-therapy/), and weight management (http://www.rhettwomenscenter.com/weight-loss-wellness/) to the most advanced aesthetics (http://www.rhettwomenscenter.com/aesthetic/) services, the Rhett Women's Center team keeps the focus on you. We provide cost effective, comprehensive medical care by experienced physicians and staff. Home to the only fully accredited gynecology surgery center (http://www.rhettwomenscenter.com/surgery/) in the area, Rhett Women's Center provides a safe, comfortable place for women to receive minimally invasive procedures, such as endometrial ablation and hysteroscopy, at a fraction of the price charged by a hospital.

Contact
HHK Healthcare Marketing
***@hhkmarketing.com
End
Source:
Email:***@hhkmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Gut Health, Weight Loss, Functional Medicine
Industry:Health
Location:Charleston - South Carolina - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Rhett Women's Center News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share