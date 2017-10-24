News By Tag
Rhett Women's Center Hosts Food is Medicine Event with Le Creuset Atelier
Rhett Women's Center invites guests to join them on November 18th @ 9:00 AM for a cooking series at Le Creuset Atelier. Attendees will enjoy gut healthy recipes, tastings, meal planning and more.
Attendees will enjoy gut healthy recipes, tastings, meal planning and tips from Gene Blake and Erin Copenhaver in the state-of-the-
There are many common things in society that impact gut health (antibiotics, pesticides, stress). RWC's Microbiome Health program gives patients the tools needed to rebuild and strengthen the gut, and therefore overall health. By working through RWC's program, patients will begin to develop sustainable, long-lasting lifestyle changes. The cost of the event is $50 per person (non-refundable). Entry fee can be applied toward participation in the Microbiome Group program inclusive of 4 bi-weekly sessions to heal leaky gut and build gut resilience.
To learn more, Register Here (http://www.rhettwomenscenter.com/
Rhett Women's Center is a full-service gynecology (http://www.rhettwomenscenter.com/
