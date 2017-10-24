News By Tag
Adirondack Jewelry Artist Invites Public Into Studio Open House November 11
Marci Gillett Creates One of a Kind Original Jewelry in Copper, Silver & Gemstones
During the Perfectly Flawed Artisans Open House, Gillett will be showcasing her latest work – upscale OAK bohemian jewelry, handmade in silver, copper, and assorted gemstones. "When I create a piece, it's coming from my heart through my hands,"
To serve holiday shoppers, Gillett is having a sale during the Open House. "Tell me about the person you're seeking a gift for," she advises, "and I can help you find a piece that's truly right for them." Custom orders are wcj also available.
Everyone is invited to attend the Perfectly Flawed Open House. Doors are open from 10-4, and no appointment is required. Dale Grothewill be providing free rune readings. Christie Wallace will be readings Angel cards. There will also be a raffle for one of Gillett's one of a kind pendants. "This should be a very fun afternoon, especially for people who enjoy shopping locally and supporting small business. Over the years, community support has made it possible to do the work I love and raise my son. I'm very grateful and look forward to seeing you at the Perfectly Flawed Artisans Studios Open House."
EVENT ESSENTIALS:
Perfectly Flawed Artisans Open House
Saturday, November 11th 10 am – 4pm
The Lotus Center, 43 Durkee Street, Plattsburgh NY 12901
To see Perfectly Flawed Artisans on Facebook, visit https://www.facebook.com/
Marci Gillett
***@yahoo.com
