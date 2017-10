Adirondack Jewelry Artist Invites Public Into Studio Open House November 11

Marci Gillett Creates One of a Kind Original Jewelry in Copper, Silver & Gemstones

-- "My life has been a journey of discovery and exploration,"says Marci Gillett, jewelry artisan. "I'm committed to sharing what I've learned through my work, so people who are similarly seeking their life path can express what's important to them." Gillett's studio is located at 43 Durkee Street, within The Lotus Center on the second floor.She normally meets with her clientele on an appointment only basis, but on November 11, "We're opening the doors wide and inviting everyone in!"During the Perfectly Flawed Artisans Open House, Gillett will be showcasing her latest work – upscale OAK bohemian jewelry, handmade in silver, copper, and assorted gemstones. "When I create a piece, it's coming from my heart through my hands,"she explained. Gillett is a 2degree Reiki practioner, who uses positive reiki energy when creating. "Emotion and intention guide my process, and then it's a matter of waiting for the person whose meant to wear and enjoy that pendant, ring, or bracelet to discover it and fall in love."To serve holiday shoppers, Gillett is having a sale during the Open House. "Tell me about the person you're seeking a gift for," she advises, "and I can help you find a piece that's truly right for them." Custom orders are wcj also available.Everyone is invited to attend the Perfectly Flawed Open House. Doors are open from 10-4, and no appointment is required. Dale Grothewill be providing free rune readings. Christie Wallace will be readings Angel cards. There will also be a raffle for one of Gillett's one of a kind pendants. "This should be a very fun afternoon, especially for people who enjoy shopping locally and supporting small business. Over the years, community support has made it possible to do the work I love and raise my son. I'm very grateful and look forward to seeing you at the Perfectly Flawed Artisans Studios Open House."EVENT ESSENTIALS:Perfectly Flawed Artisans Open HouseSaturday, November 1110 am – 4pmThe Lotus Center, 43 Durkee Street, Plattsburgh NY 12901To see Perfectly Flawed Artisans on Facebook, visit https://www.facebook.com/ Perfectlyflawedstudio