Aaina, The Media Fest At TIPS Dwarka

The Department of Journalism and Mass Communication of Trinity Institute of Professional Studies organised an intra-college media festival on October 27, 2017.

Students performing at Aaina-17, the media fest of TIPS, Dwarka

Media Contact

Trinity Institute of Professional Studies

011-45636921

***@tips.edu.in Trinity Institute of Professional Studies011-45636921

End

-- The event began with the inaugration by Hon'be Director,It was graced by the presence of Hon'ble Chairman,and other distinguished members from management and faculty.Aaina was a combination of various activities and competitions like Rj Hunt, Mr. & Ms. Aaina, Ad Mad, Pictionary, Short Film Making, Creative Writing, Movie review and many other creative activites. The event was a combination wcj of both formal and informal competitions.These activites were not only a source of full on entertainment but also developed a spirit of winning among the students. Apart from these activities, Shaurya, the theatre society of the institution performed their annual street play production based on the central theme of depression, which left a lasting impact on one and all present there.The event, sponsored by High Street Shoppers and RIVA Shoppers, was conducted for giving the final year students a practical expousre to the concept and hands on with the fast growing profession of event management. Since, event management is a part of the curriculum and TIPS believes that knowledge can not only be given through books and literature but must also be supported with practical learning and actual facing of situations.