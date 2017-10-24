 
News By Tag
* Terrapinn
* Ges
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Al Barsha
  Dubai
  United Arab Emirates
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
30292827262524


Terrapinn and GES Agree New Two-year Deal

 
 
Seamless 2017
Seamless 2017
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Terrapinn
Ges

Industry:
Business

Location:
Al Barsha - Dubai - United Arab Emirates

Subject:
Partnerships

AL BARSHA, UAE - Oct. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Terrapinn, a leading global events organiser, has appointed GES as the official service provider for six of its Middle East event brands - including Seamless, The Mining Show, and Telecoms World Middle East - in a deal that extends to 2019.

The agreement builds on a strong partnership between Terrapinn and GES that dates back to 2012. GES, a global, full service provider to live events, will deliver core event services including stand building, electrics, graphics, furniture, floor planning and logistics.

Terrapinn delivers more than 150 events annually around the globe, covering a diverse range of industries from transport, solar and renewables to education and e-commerce.

It boasts an impressive Middle East presence with large-scale events that host over 2,000 exhibitors and attract more than 30,000 visitors to the region each year.

GES' presence in the Middle East has grown rapidly since opening its Dubai office in 2009. The locally based, 120-strong wcj team deliver more than 100 events each year, combining in-depth regional knowledge with invaluable experience of diverse markets, formats and venues.

Yasser Al Maaytah, managing director, GES Middle East, said, "We are delighted to have been selected by Terrapinn as its delivery team on this impressive portfolio of world-class events. This new contract extends GES' much-valued partnership with Terrapinn and cements our position as a leading service provider to the Middle East events industry."

David Beguely, managing director Middle East, Terrapinn said, "Terrapinn's events bring together the world's leading influencers, disrupters and change agents to promote industry-changing trends and technologies. Working with GES gives us a single point of contact to access both the services and expertise we need to ensure these events run smoothly and our stakeholders enjoy the best possible platform to drive innovation."
End
Source:
Email:***@tcf-me.com
Posted By:***@tcf-me.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
The Content Factory PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 29, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share