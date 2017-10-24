Terrapinn and GES Agree New Two-year Deal

Seamless 2017

-- Terrapinn, a leading global events organiser, has appointed GES as the official service provider for six of its Middle East event brands - including Seamless, The Mining Show, and Telecoms World Middle East - in a deal that extends to 2019.The agreement builds on a strong partnership between Terrapinn and GES that dates back to 2012. GES, a global, full service provider to live events, will deliver core event services including stand building, electrics, graphics, furniture, floor planning and logistics.Terrapinn delivers more than 150 events annually around the globe, covering a diverse range of industries from transport, solar and renewables to education and e-commerce.It boasts an impressive Middle East presence with large-scale events that host over 2,000 exhibitors and attract more than 30,000 visitors to the region each year.GES' presence in the Middle East has grown rapidly since opening its Dubai office in 2009. The locally based, 120-strong wcj team deliver more than 100 events each year, combining in-depth regional knowledge with invaluable experience of diverse markets, formats and venues.Yasser Al Maaytah, managing director, GES Middle East, said, "We are delighted to have been selected by Terrapinn as its delivery team on this impressive portfolio of world-class events. This new contract extends GES' much-valued partnership with Terrapinn and cements our position as a leading service provider to the Middle East events industry."David Beguely, managing director Middle East, Terrapinn said, "Terrapinn's events bring together the world's leading influencers, disrupters and change agents to promote industry-changing trends and technologies. Working with GES gives us a single point of contact to access both the services and expertise we need to ensure these events run smoothly and our stakeholders enjoy the best possible platform to drive innovation."