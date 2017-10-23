News By Tag
Aubry's Crafts & More Releases First Trees
Aubry Fryers, Aubry's Crafts & More's Chief Crafter said,"We think it is time to add some trees to Hollyknoll Village. We also want to build on the success of our flat-pack kit design. We hope the trees capture the charm and fun of Hollyknoll Village."
She went on to say, "This is the first in a planned series of trees and bushes. Each one is based on a fundamental tree-shape found in nature. A tall oval-shaped tree is called columnar. Some Beeches, Maples, and Birches grow into this shape. Crafters will now have a variety of shapes and sizes to chose from as they create their own world."
Like the other Hollyknoll wcj Village products, Columnar Trees are made of acid-neutralized matboard to be strong and long-lasting. They are laser-cut for easy assembly. They can be painted with craft acrylic paints.
Each flat-pack kit contains four trees – two large trees and two medium trees. Like the other Hollyknoll Village kits, this kit is recommended for people 14 years and older. Assembly and finishing are required.
Columnar Trees are available at our online store at www.aubryscrafts.com. A set of four trees, two large and two medium sells for $3.47 USD. They are shipped by USPS.
About Aubry's Crafts & More
Aubry's Crafts & More is a boutique crafts company located in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information visit our News Center at www.aubryscrafts.com/
